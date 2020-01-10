Once an integral source for funding for waterfront communities, the State Lake Improvement Fund has fallen on hard times since the recession hit in 2008.
But District 5 State Representative Leo Biasiucci wants to change that trend. Biasiucci, of Lake Havasu City, recently introduced HB 2088 to kick-start the process by providing $5 million for SLIF from the state’s general fund. Prior to the recession, SLIF had about $30 million in its account, but Biasiucci said all that money was swept into the general fund in 2008 as the Arizona State Legislature scrambled to find any available funds that it could.
Arizona’s financial standing has improved substantially since then, however.
“We have record income in the state and record dollars to use,” Biasiucci said. “So it is time to start putting money back to where we took it from.”
Although the State Legislature cleaned out SLIF in 2008, the fund has continued to operate since then. Revenues for SLIF are generated by a portion of the state gas tax attributed to watercraft use, and by watercraft licensing fees.
According to Arizona Statute 5-382, that money is to be used for projects such as launching ramps, campgrounds, piers, marinas, bathrooms and lake improvements on water where gasoline powered boats are permitted. It can also be used to purchase watercraft for various public safety agencies on those waters.
The fund is administered by Arizona State Parks, which can use the money for qualifying projects within the parks. SLIF money can also be distributed to qualifying projects led by the board of supervisors of any county, by the governing body of a city or town, or by Arizona Game and Fish, according to the state statute.
Historically, the State Parks used a portion of SLIF to issue grants to local governments and agencies each year for a variety of projects. Although those grants were very competitive, officials in waterfront communities came to rely on them.
But State parks has not awarded any grants from SLIF since the fund was swept in 2008. State Parks Chief of Communications Michelle Thompson said the fund has received an average of $8.7 million annually over the past three years, but that has been largely spent on administrative costs to manage the funds and on capital improvement projects within the parks. Thompson said there just hasn’t been enough money in the fund to resume grants from SLIF, although she pointed out that state parks still awards various grants through other funds that it manages.
That isn’t to say that the SLIF money hasn’t been used to improve waterfronts in Western Arizona since 2008. Thompson said Lake Havasu State Park recently completed five new restrooms and shower buildings with money from SLIF, while the Cattail Cove expansion and Buckskin Mountain redevelopment project in Parker are also using SLIF money.
“Obviously the Lake Havasu area is home to four current parks and with Havasu Riviera coming up soon you are a really important part of our state,” Thompson said. “We know a lot of people head out there, so that is why those three projects that I mentioned are really important to us, and making sure that when we have money we are making the improvements and adding amenities that visitors want to see in our parks.”
But Biasiucci wants to build SLIF back to pre-recession levels so it can once again provide assistance to waterfront agencies beyond state parks.
“We currently are just breaking even with administration expenses and small projects but we need to restore funding so that we can address issues that have been ignored for years,” Biasiucci said. “The Mohave County Sheriff Department still have 20 year old boats, some city lake improvement projects have been on hold for years, Site 6 could use some improvements… These are all areas this money should be used for. Until we get the SLIF budget back to the $30 million mark that it once was, those important areas will continue to be put on hold.”
Even if HB 2088 passes, those grants may not come back immediately. At least not at the same level as before the recession. Biasiucci said his bill is meant to be a small step to get the ball rolling with the ultimate goal being to gradually replenish the fund.
Biasiucci pointed out that a lack of a properly funded SLIF has already created issues for the state. He mentioned an incident last summer where a Buckskin Fire District rescue boat sank as firefighters were responding to a boat fire.
Ultimately, he said the State Legislature had to find available money in the general fund to pay for it.
“That money should have come from SLIF and it wasn’t there,” Biasiucci said. “So I am hoping that we can get that back now.”
Lots of local support
As one of the largest generators of SLIF revenues in the state, Lake Havasu communities have historically been among the largest beneficiaries of the fund.
So officials in Lake Havasu City and Mohave County are supportive of Biasiucci’s bill.
“SLIF funds have played an important role in the development of the shorelines in Western Arizona and having a restoration of those funds will allow us to continue to develop the shoreline for residents and folks that use that area,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “It is a very positive looking bill.”
City Manager Jess Knudson said in the past the city has used SLIF money to complete improvements to parks on the water, bathrooms and improvements to the seawall in the English Village, and on boats for the police and fire departments.
“It is very expensive for the city to maintain improvements in and around the channel, so those funds would come in handy,” Knudson said.
The city doesn’t have any specific projects in mind if SLIF grants are made available once again, but that has more to do with the fact that those funds have been off the table for more than a decade than a lack of possible improvements.
“It has just been so long since the funds have been available that until we see the actions of the legislature, and certainly Representative Biasiucci’s bill is a great step forward, it is hard to identify projects,” Sheehy said. “But certainly we have areas where we could use it to keep improving the lake shore.”
Mohave County Sheriff Doug Schuster said SLIF had been a vital part of the counties operation since its inception in 1980 until the recession. He said every single boat in the Sheriff’s Department fleet was originally purchased with SLIF money.
“It was a big blow when that was taken from us,” he said.
Schuster said the county has had to make due with what it has had available over the last decade, but with each passing year the need for a new watercraft has gotten greater.
“These craft have been used, beat up and refurbished time and time again,” Schuster said.
Schuster said he is supportive of the bill, but would like to see more to ensure that SLIF money finds its way back to local agencies.
“I’m hoping for the best,” he said. “Having worked for the county for about 30 years now, I personally wrote the grants for most of the boats that we have now. So I have a pretty good idea about how it is supposed to work. I just hope that it does come back based on the intent it was designed for – to assist local agencies and entities on the water throughout the state.”
In addition to support from local officials, Biasiucci said all three of District 5’s State Legislators are behind HB 2088.
“The support is there. Luckily I have great teammates,” Biasiucci said. “We have Representative (Regina) Cobb, she is the appropriations chair and Senator (Sonny) Borrelli over in the senate. They both support this, because they realize how important it is for our district.”
The grants that got away
When SLIF was swept in 2008, state parks had already awarded $6.5 million in grants that had to be cancelled. Among those cancelled grants were three for Lake Havasu City totaling about $970,000. The city had received a $195,000 grant for two police patrol boats, a $365,000 grant to dredge the entrance of Bridgewater Channel, and $408,342 for a fireboat, lift and dock for the Windsor Beach area.
Without the money from SLIF, Lake Havasu City still hasn’t been able to make up for that lost funding. The last time the city purchased a boat for the police department was 2007, according to Knudson.
“We have acquired some used boats from Mohave County, and we have spent some dollars to restore or improve those boats,” he said. “We also have a fire boat that the city spent money on this year to bring it up to service and there were some significant repairs that were needed.”
Sheehy said Bridgewater Channel has not been dredged since the grant was cancelled.
Although the fireboat, lift and dock at Windsor Beach never materialized, Knudson said he couldn’t be sure if that was solely due to the loss of the grant or if other factors at the time prevented that project from being completed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.