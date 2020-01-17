Sex education won’t be offered to students until the fifth grade if a bill introduced in the Arizona legislature gains support from other lawmakers.
The bill — HB2658 — is sponsored by State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, who represents District 5, which includes Lake Havasu City. Another 15 lawmakers are co-sponsoring the bill, including Rep. Regina Cobb and Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
“Elementary kids don’t need exposure to that kind of stuff,” said Borrelli, referring to details about intercourse. He is a Republican member of the Arizona Senate representing Havasu in District 5. “A fifth-grader doesn’t need to know about (the different ways to have sex).”
Another part of the proposed amendment would require school districts and charter schools to notify parents where instruction materials can be reviewed at least two weeks before any instruction is offered.
“This is all about parental control and authority on how you raise your kids,” Borrelli said. “Each family has its own standards and values. The schools shouldn’t be talking about lifestyles.”
In Havasu, school districts and charter schools set the sex ed curriculum, which includes the actual content being taught. Arizona’s Board of Education has rules that broadly govern what can and can’t be included in the curriculum.
Related proposal
Meanwhile, the Arizona Senate has its own bill that would ban sex ed before the seventh grade. SB1082 also has a provision that would offer more parental oversight. For sex education classes, the pupil’s parent would receive a written permission form that includes an outline of the topics that are included in the sex education curricula.
Sponsored by Sen. Sylvia Allen, SB1082 is termed “controversial” in previous reports and may not even reach the debate stage among senators. Allen chairs the Senate Education Committee.
It remains to be seen how state legislators can reconcile philosophical conflicts presented in both the House and Senate sex education bills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.