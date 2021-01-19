PHOENIX — State Rep. Leo Biasiucci joined fellow legislators Mark Finchem and John Fillmore in calling on the Arizona Attorney General’s office to open an antitrust investigation into technology companies such as Amazon, Facebook and Twitter.
The Lake Havasu City Republican says the companies are monopolies that are acting to squelch the communications of their users.
“Most alarming is how these monopolies have taken action against a certain segment of society with an array of dissenting opinions, appearing to act in a coordinated manner to de-platform, delete, shadow ban, and restrict platform speech of users from their publicly available offerings,” the legislators said in a news release on Tuesday.
Twitter and Facebook this month banned President Trump and other conservative users from their platforms, and Amazon Web Services shut down Parler, a social media site favored by conservatives.
Golly, when these various platforms allowed Typhoid Donnie to be a vitriolic moron they never said a thing. Republicans are so funny and it's always a joy to watch them make complete fools out of themselves - again.
