PHOENIX – State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) has been named the Legislator of the Year by the Arizona Citizens Defense League.
He was recognized for his strong Second Amendment advocacy and sponsorship of HB 2111, the Second Amendment Firearm Freedom Act, according to a news release.
The act prohibits state, county and local governments from using resources to implement or enforce federal actions that are inconsistent with Arizona law regarding the regulation of firearms. It was signed into law by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.
“It’s a genuine honor to earn this recognition from the AzCDL, which represents freedom-loving Arizonans who value individual rights,” Biasiucci said. “I will always stand up for, and fight to protect, the Second Amendment rights of all Arizonans.” The Arizona Citizens Defense League is a non-profit, non-partisan grassroots organization dedicated to the Second Amendment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.