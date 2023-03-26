PHOENIX – House Bill 2704 sponsored by Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) would designate $43 to Arizona sheriffs to address border crimes is passing through the Senate.
The bill passed the Senate Military Affairs Committee 5-2 The bill would create the Exploitation at the Border Fund and designate $43 million to combat border-related crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration.
Biasiucci told the committee that the bill is a proactive way to set aside money for law enforcement in response to Gov. Katie Hobbs’ executive budget, which proposes scrapping the Border Strike Force arguing that it did not meet its intended goals. Instead, Hobbs is proposing to allocate the $17.1 million to law enforcement and move those members from the task force back to the ADPS.
“I figured I’d try to find a way to make sure that our border is secure, and if her (Hobbs) thoughts are still to pull money away from that fund maybe there’s something else that we can put that into,” Biasiucci said.
The bill would designate money for border sheriffs and other local law enforcement agencies to use how they see fit to address crimes at the border. Biasiucci used human trafficking and sex trafficking as examples of crimes Arizona sheriffs could use the money to combat. Money from the fund would be administered by the Department of Public Safety.
“This provides the sheriffs direct dollars so they can combat it directly,” Biasiucci said. “They are the ones that are dealing with the majority of these crimes on the border. This allows us to still have some kind of presence, some kind of funding to combat these heinous crimes.”
