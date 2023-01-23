Taxes at the grocery store could go down under two bills proposed at the Arizona State Legislature.
State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu) has proposed a bill in the House to eliminate the municipal Transaction Privilege Tax on food for home consumption, raising concerns in cities that depend on its revenue.
House Bill 2061 made it to the House Ways and Means Committee on Wednesday, with members voting on party lines. With a Republican majority on the committee, the bill passed through despite opposition from local government officials. No one spoke in favor of the bill during the meeting.
Senator and Senate Majority Leader Sonny Borrelli (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced Senate Bill 1063, which mirrors HB 2016 which seeks to eliminate the food tax.
Currently, around 70 Arizona cities and towns have a food tax. Biasiucci argued that with the amount of tax money coming in from a variety of avenues, such as sales tax collections from online purchases, scarcity of money shouldn’t be an issue for cities. The 2.5% flat tax took effect in 2023, and Biasiucci also claimed that cities would see a 15% to 18% bump in their share of state income tax next year.
According to Biasiucci, people should not oppose the bill claiming city budgets are inflamed and should be reworked to weed out unnecessary spending.
“Inflation is through the roof right now. Families are suffering, especially when you look at the aspect of low-income families who, for the most part, have to go to the grocery to buy their food,” Biasiucci said.
Individuals who are on state and federal assistance do not pay taxes on their groceries. However, Biasiucci highlighted individuals and families who are near the poverty line and spend most of their paychecks on groceries since they can’t afford to eat out. Large cities such as Phoenix and smaller cities like Kingman do not have a food tax.
“This is something that is going to help every single Arizonan in the state,” Biasiucci said.
According to the fiscal note for HB 2061, the elimination of the food tax would reduce municipal TPT by up to $182.9 million in FY 2024, $189.3 million in FY 2025 and $195.6 million in FY 2026. According to the Department of Revenue, of Arizona’s incorporated cities and towns that tax food for home consumption, $158.3 million was collected in FY 2022.
Opponents also argued that they would have to raise taxes elsewhere in order to make up for the lost revenue. Some legislators also had concerns about how eliminating the tax would impact rural communities throughout Arizona.
Representing the Arizona League of Cities and Towns, Nick Ponder testified that cities are being asked to do more while also having their budgets stripped. Ponder estimated that $800 million would be cut from local government, which means infrastructure, public safety and homelessness solutions will be impacted.
Kevin Hartke, mayor of Chandler, said the tax elimination would cut $10.2 million for the city’s general budget. Al Gameros, mayor of Globe, testified that the food tax cut would cost the community of 7,500 people $930,000. To make up for the losses, Gameros said the money would have to be found elsewhere.
“If we are to recover this type of money we’d have to triple our property taxes to our city residents,” Gameros said.
Ultimately, the Republican-heavy committee approved the bill, claiming that the bill would help those individuals most in need.
“We should relieve this burden on everyday families who need food to survive,” Rep. Travis Grantham (R-District 14) said.
With money coming in from other avenues, Rep. David Livingston (R- District 28) said it’s a perfect time to cut taxes for the cities that have a food tax and also commented on the current state of politics.
“It’s like everything’s upside down,” Livingston said. “We have Democrats from Maricopa, Phoenix, supporting rural counties. We have people, like me, agreeing with the governor that sometimes you do have to pre-exempt cities. You have Republicans wanting to help low-income people. You have mayors trying to have it both ways.”
