State Rep. Leo Biasiucci is hoping to curb human smuggling across the border, while taking another crack at increasing sentences for people convicted of various sex crimes. So far the Republican from Lake Havasu City’s efforts have been met with wide bipartisan support.
Biasiucci said he worked with Gov. Doug Ducey’s office to craft HB2696, which was passed by the House on a 55-4-1 vote on Feb. 23. The bill has been transmitted to the Senate where it has already received its first and second readings, and has been assigned to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.
“It was overwhelming support,” Biasiucci said of the vote in the House. “I think everybody recognizes the importance of putting people behind bars for a long time who deserve to be behind bars. I’m a proponent of criminal justice reform, and making sure that we have the right people in prison. But these are exactly the type of people that need to be in our prisons – and they shouldn’t be let out. These are people who are destroying lives, and destroying children’s’ lives who we should be protecting most. I think everybody agrees with that.”
Four representatives, all Democrats, voted against the measure including Morgan Abraham, Domingo DeGrazia, Melody Hernandez, and Pamela Powers-Hannley. Biasiucci said all for who opposed the bill did so because they are opposed to all mandatory sentencing requirements.
“They have the right to feel that way,” Biasiucci said. “But for me, if there is anybody who deserves to be in prison and not set foot on this earth as a free person, it’s the people who commit sex crimes against our children and do the things that are included in this bill.”
Simply put, the bill widens the definition of a human smuggling crime and increases the severity of the crime along with the associated sentence. The bill also beefs up the sentencing requirements for sexual offenders or sex traffickers convicted of eight crimes that were missed in Biasiucci’s HB 2889. That bill was passed during the 2021 legislative session with similarly wide bipartisan support.
Human smuggling
Biasiucci said that over the last year, or so, there has been an uptick in the amount of human smuggling across the border with Mexico. So he has been working with the Governor’s Office to put together this bill to reverse that trend.
“We are trying to put a stop to that, and one way of doing that is making sure that the punishments and sentencing are high enough that it makes people think twice before they engage – especially when they are over here on this side,” Biasiucci said. “We are in a situation where you have citizens that are helping the cartel smuggle people once they get on this side.”
Specifically, the bill changes the wording to describe the crime of “participating in a human smuggling organization or operation” by adding the word “operation.” Biasiucci said the previous language was geared more towards the organization and taking down the kingpin.
“Now we are including any aspect of it,” he said. “So if you are involved by driving the car, getting paid to pick them up, or whatever it is, you can now be charged as well.”
The bill also changes human smuggling from a class four felony to a class three felony, which is a more serious offense with harsher sentencing requirements. The bill also adds that anyone convicted of human smuggling is not eligible for probation, parole, or early release.
“We really want to put the hammer down,” Biasiucci said. “Right now the sentencing is not strict enough so people are getting involved in this industry because there are really no repercussions serious enough to make them think twice. That is what our goal was. We think this will do it because now you are talking about straight time with no more early release, and you are going to get charged for every person you are smuggling.”
Child sex crimes
Biasiucci’s bill to make Arizona’s sex crimes, particularly child sex crimes, some of the most strict in the nation sailed through the legislature with wide bipartisan support last year and was signed into law. But he said he found a few more crimes that were missed in last year’s HB2889.
“We found all of those, and I included them in this,” Biasiucci said. “So things like aggravate luring of a minor for sexual exploitation, or unlawful sale or purchase of children. Those weren’t included in my bill last year, so we pretty much grabbed all the serious crimes that were not included last year.”
This year’s bill revises a total of eight crimes which include sexual extortion, trafficking a person for forced labor or services, causing a spouse to become a prostitute, or detaining a person in a house of prostitution because of debt. The bill specifies that a person convicted of any of those eight crimes is not eligible for early release, parole, or probation.
One of the eight crimes in the bill, “continuous sexual abuse of a child” would be a new crime if passed. The bill would set the minimum sentence for those convicted at 39 years, with a presumptive sentence of 60 years and a maximum sentence of 111 years.
“If somebody is molesting a child, and let’s say it has been going on for five years, currently you can only be charged for one offense,” Biasiucci said. “So part of this bill changes that to day you can be charged for every time that it happens, regardless of if it is just one child.”
