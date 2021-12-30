Although Republicans passed a new flat income tax rate for Arizona in 2021, the question of whether those income tax rates will ever be implemented will be answered in 2022.
During the 2021 Legislative Session, SB 1828 was passed which repealed Arizona graduated income tax rates that range from 2.59% to 4.5%, and established a flat income tax rate of 2.5% once revenue thresholds are met. But the flat tax rate won’t take effect until voters affirm or reject them in the 2022 General Election. Invest in Arizona, formerly known as Invest in Education, has led the efforts and gathered enough signatures to place a veto referendum on the ballot in the upcoming election.
Last year the bill was passed 16-14 in the State Senate, and 31-29 in the House of Representatives – with all Republicans in both bodies voting for the bill and all Democrats voting against it. Governor Doug Ducey, also a Republican, signed the bill into law.
Although the issue has moved beyond the State Capital, Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) said he expects the income tax issue will continue to be a major priority in the year ahead.
“(Repealing the flat tax) would bring us back into the top 10 income tax states in the country,” Biasiucci said. “So now the question is, what do we need to do to try to push back on that? This is something that we strongly believe in, and I strongly believe in. We need to make sure the money gets back to the people.”
Biasiucci said one option fellow supporters of the flat tax rate would be to put a countermeasure on the ballot themselves, but he said that is difficult to do. But he said a public awareness push leading up to the November election could help defeat the efforts to repeal the flat tax.
“I think we need to create a campaign to just notify the public that we are seeing these surpluses of $1 billion to $3 billion every year in our budget,” Biasiucci said. “You need to understand that this is your money – it should be going back to you. Frankly, we don’t want to be in the top 10 in the country for income tax rates. That pushes away businesses and small businesses – it’s not good for anybody.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.