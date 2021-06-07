Arizona’s State Lake Improvement Fund looks poised to get a boost this year as the State Legislature attempts to put the finishing touches on its budget for Fiscal Year 2021-22.
SLIF is funded through the portion of the state gas tax that is estimated to come from boat fuel sales, as well as part of the state’s watercraft registration fee. In the past, SLIF has been used by State Parks to provide grants to local governments for a variety of projects on waterways with boating access — such as boats for police and fire departments, launch ramps, and other water based amenities.
State Rep. Leo Biasiucci, R-Lake Havasu City, has been pushing to revamp SLIF since the 2020 legislative session and said he is hopeful that local grants will start coming back next year. Lake Havasu is one of the largest generators of revenue for SLIF in Arizona and historically it was among the top beneficiaries when local grants were awarded.
“Hopefully we can get things like Site Six redone and upgraded and some of the important things that have been put off with over 10 years of nothing,” Biasiucci said.
Although the state’s budget is still being worked out, Biasiucci said he is confident that the changes to SLIF will be in next year’s final budget. Biasiucci said on Friday that as things currently stand SLIF will receive a $4 million payment next year and a $4 million payment the following year for a total boost of $8 million.
Biasiucci said the money is included in Gov. Doug Ducey’s proposed budget that has already been released, and it is still in the working versions of the budgets going through the House and the Senate as the Legislature closes in on finalizing the numbers.
Biasiucci’s bill easily passed through the House with a vote of 51-8 and was approved by the Senate Appropriations Committee 9-1, but was never brought to the floor of the Senate for a final vote. Biasiucci said that is common for appropriations bills — bills that require money. He said all appropriations bills, whether they are signed into law or not, still have to be included in the budget in order to be enacted. So typically such bills don’t go all the way through the process of becoming a law.
In addition to the extra money for SLIF, Biasiucci’s bill also stipulated that only 10% of SLIF can be spent on staff salaries for Arizona State Parks and Trails, which administers the funds. Biasiucci said he expects that part of the bill to also be reflected in the final budget, although he said there are still ongoing negotiations with the Governor’s office about what the final language will look like.
Prior to the economic recession in 2008 SLIF had about $30 million, but that money was swept into the general fund as the state scrambled to find any available money it could to patch holes in its budget due to the downturn. Although the fund still generates about $8 million per year, it has never been able to replenish itself back to pre-2008 levels even though no grants have been awarded through SLIF for 10 years.
In 2010, Arizona State Parks began using the majority of SLIF money on administrative and operating costs, because the parks lost access to $10 million annually from the Heritage Fund that it had previously used to pay for its staff.
