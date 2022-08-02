The race for two seats in the Arizona Legislature continued well into the night during the state’s Primary Election, with an apparent lead by frontrunners Leo Biasiucci and Kingman area real estate agent John Gillette.

The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office showed that none of Mohave County’s voting precincts had reported their results in the election as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with only early ballots yet counted. Those early ballots showed 13,756 votes in favor of Biasiucci, who will apparently return to the state’s legislature for a third term. Gillette received 5,330 votes by early ballot, leading challenger and former Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Donna McCoy by almost 1,100 votes.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.