The race for two seats in the Arizona Legislature continued well into the night during the state’s Primary Election, with an apparent lead by frontrunners Leo Biasiucci and Kingman area real estate agent John Gillette.
The Arizona Secretary of State’s Office showed that none of Mohave County’s voting precincts had reported their results in the election as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, with only early ballots yet counted. Those early ballots showed 13,756 votes in favor of Biasiucci, who will apparently return to the state’s legislature for a third term. Gillette received 5,330 votes by early ballot, leading challenger and former Lake Havasu City Councilwoman Donna McCoy by almost 1,100 votes.
If Biasiucci’s and Gillette’s victory is cemented this week by a final tally, they will represent Arizona’s new 30th District, which includes parts of Lapaz, Maricopa, Mohave and Yavapai Counties. But although early ballots showed a clear lead by Biasiucci and Gillette, early ballots totaled about 30,392 votes in this year’s legislative race - comprising only about 20% of all registered voters in Mohave County alone.
Biasiucci and McCoy awaited the election results Tuesday night at North Lake Havasu City’s Win-Win Casino, accompanied by Arizona State Senator Sonny Borrelli and District 9 U.S. Congressional incumbent Paul Gosar.
“It has always been incredible to represent the district I was born and raised in,” Biasiucci said on Election Night. “It is something that is such a privilege and an honor … it is a great feeling that the voters believe I’ve been doing the job I’ve been elected to do. We are going to have a new teammate this year, and whoever it is, we are going to join forces and defend rural Arizona.”
Gillette on Tuesday may have appeared to be successor-apparent to former Rep. Regina Cobb, who has represented the Mohave County area in Arizona’s legislature since 2015. Gillette declined to speak with Today’s News-Herald in a telephone call Tuesday evening, after remarking on the publication’s endorsement of McCoy last month.
McCoy spoke with Today’s News-Herald reporters on Election Night.
“Next year’s legislature will be one of our toughest battles,” McCoy said. “Key issues will continue to be water, as well as several election integrity bills that weren’t passed this year … It was up to the people, and I placed it in higher hands. I think I was definitely the person with the most qualifications, and I’ve tried to reach out to everyone. I’ve visited places throughout Mohave County, Quartzsite and Wickenburg … I’ve covered a lot of territory for a lot of time.”
Former District 4 legislator Regina Cobb, who McCoy will replace next year, is expected to offer advice and support to her successor, as the latter begins her first term. Who that successor may be - whether Gillette, McCoy or one of three additional Republican candidates - remained to be seen as of deadline.
“I’m so grateful for all of the support I’ve gotten from our citizens,” McCoy said. “It’s been awesome, talking to people, and they’ve been very kind. My husband and I have enjoyed being on the trail and talking with people. It’s been incredible, and I can’t thank people enough for their support.”
As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, only 33% of voting precincts in Yavapai County had reported poll results to the Arizona Secretary of State’s Office, with no precincts reporting from La Paz, Maricopa or Mohave County in the race for the state’s 30th legislative district.
