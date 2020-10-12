Plans for improvements at Dick Samp Memorial Park will be reduced in scope when the Lake Havasu City Council considers awarding the bid for construction as its meeting Tuesday, but headlining aspects of the project like eight new pickleball courts survived the cuts.
The Lake Havasu Pickleball Association has been pushing for the city to add to the four courts currently at Dick Samp Park, and donated $100,000 toward the cause. In April 2019, the council agreed to fund the remaining portion of the cost for new courts, and planned other improvements such as landscape work and changes to the parking lot.
The city received three bids for the project but T.R. Orr Construction from Kingman was the lowest with a total cost of $965,393. But the City Council only approved $713,750 in its Capital Improvement Plan for the project.
“They came in higher than what we were hoping for,” said City Manager Jess Knudson. “So in response staff took a close look at the scope of work and was able to make the project work within budget. The approach includes the removal of certain components of the project – all of which can be done at a later time if resources and time allow.”
According to meeting documents, all eight of the new pickleball courts are still included after the cuts along with additional fencing, and some reduced concrete work. Knudson said most of the cuts made were to curbs, sidewalks, and landscaping.
If the City Council agrees to amend the contract as suggested, the new price tag for the project would be $658,813.
The council also is expected to approve a Public Transportation Agency Safety Plan as part of its consent agenda as Havasu continues to push toward opening up a new bus system next year. The Council also will be asked to approve an additional $4,300 for Camptra Technologies for work Knudson said is needed in order to proceed with plans to implement the results of the positional analysis study for city employees this month.
The Council meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the police facility at 2360 N. McCulloch Blvd. and will be open to the public. Citizens also can follow the meeting live on Channel 4 or online at lhcaz.gov/tv. Citizens can submit comments for any public hearing item, or for call to the public on any item under the city’s power, by emailing cityclerk@lhcaz.gov.
Sure sounds like socialism to me.
