Arizona officials say there are about 250,000 votes still to be counted in the state’s presidential race. Arizona has emerged as a battleground state, where Democrat Joe Biden has a 1.6 percentage point lead over Republican Donald Trump, an advantage of about 46,250 votes.
The Associated Press and Fox News called the Arizona race for Joe Biden just hours after the polls closed Tuesday night. However, with hundreds of thousands of uncounted votes, the race tightened up the following day and AP representatives said they are monitoring the vote count in the state.
“The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona as they come in,” said Sally Buzbee, AP’s executive editor. “We will follow the facts in all cases.”
As of Thursday night, AP projections had Biden with 264 electoral votes and Trump with 214, with the races in Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania tightening.
Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican and familiar Trump supporter, on Thursday tweeted his frustration, saying “Not so fast. The race has narrowed in #AZ considerably.”
The vast majority of the ballots still being counted are from Maricopa County, the most populous area of the state. The next update from elections officials there is expected around 9 a.m. on Friday.
The Trump campaign says it is confident the president will overtake Biden when all votes in the state are tallied.
Arizona has a long political history of voting Republican. It’s the home state of Barry Goldwater, a five-term, conservative senator who was the Republican nominee for president in 1964. John McCain, the party’s 2008 presidential nominee, represented the state in Congress from 1983 until his 2018 death.
But changing demographics, including a fast-growing Latino population and a boom of new residents — some fleeing the skyrocketing cost of living in neighboring California — have made the state friendlier to Democrats.
Many of the gains have been driven by the shifting politics of Maricopa County, which is home to Phoenix and its suburbs. Maricopa County accounts for 60% of the state’s vote, and Biden leads there by 3.4 percentage points in votes that have already been tabulated.
Mohave County
In Mohave County, there were still 5,143 early ballots and 1,360 provisional ballots that still needed to be counted. Mohave County voters overwhelmingly supported President Trump at 74 percent compared to Biden’s 24 percent. County Elections Director Allen Tempert said the early ballots were dropped off at by voters at polling locations and taken to the County Recorder’s Office for signature validation. The validated ballots are now in the county elections department waiting to be tallied, he said. They will be counted no later than Friday afternoon, he said.
The 1,360 provisional ballots were voted at the polls on election day and sent to the Recorder’s Office for validation. Once validated, they will be included in the county’s daily vote count as they are tallied. A ballot is provisional when there is a question about a person’s eligibility to vote. Certain provisional ballots qualify for a five-day curing period, which would mean some votes in Mohave County wouldn’t be known until 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county didn’t provide a number of affected provisional ballots, but a news release said the ballots are “not in great numbers.”
The county election is scheduled to be canvassed by the County Board of Supervisors on Monday, Nov. 16, at the regularly scheduled Board of Supervisors meeting. Election results aren’t official until after the canvass.
