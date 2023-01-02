Syndication: USATODAY

The turquoise waters of Havasu Creek create pool at the base of Mooney Falls. The blue-green water is created by a high concentration of lime, which create travertine terraces. Usp News Havasupai Falls A Usa Az

 Sandy Hooper

SUPAI — President Joe Biden has approved a disaster declaration made by the Havasupai Tribe in northern Arizona, freeing up funds for flood damage as it prepares to re-open for tourists after nearly three years.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency confirmed Sunday that federal emergency aid will be given to supplement the tribe’s own recovery efforts from severe flooding last October.

