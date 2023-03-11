While he isn’t going to be in Laughlin as previously reported, President Joe Biden will be headed to the West for some other business.
Here’s his schedule for the week, according to reports from the White House:
Monday:
- Arrive in San Diego to meet with the prime ministers of the United Kingdom and Australia to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States Partnership
Tuesday:
- Discuss efforts to reduce gun violence in Monterey Park, Calif.
- Travel to Las Vegas
Wednesday:
- Discuss plans to lower prescription drug costs in Las Vegas
