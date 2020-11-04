The race for the White House could all come down to Arizona, despite a couple media organizations calling the state for Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Arizona remains a point of contention as the former vice president held a lead of less than 80,000 votes over President Trump at press time Wednesday night.
A win in Arizona gives 11 electoral votes to the victor. Electoral maps showed Biden with 270 votes, the minimum requirement to win the presidency, when Arizona is counted.
The Associated Press said it called the race for Biden just before 1 a.m. on Wednesday after its analysts concluded Arizona didn’t have enough outstanding ballots for Trump to catch up.
Many media agencies attempt to declare statewide election winners through their own analyses, using tools like exit polling and historical data. So far, the only other major news agency to declare victory in Arizona for Biden is Fox News, which made an early stab at calling the race on election night. That decision angered the White House and prompted Trump campaign officials to call Fox to demand a retraction. The network refused.
With 80% of the expected vote counted in Arizona, Biden was ahead by five percentage points when AP made its call for former vice president. However, that gap narrowed throughout the day on Wednesday, and Republican officials like Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey said it was too early to draw any conclusions about the race.
The Arizona Republic reported that there were at least 600,000 ballots that hadn’t been counted as of 11 a.m. Wednesday. Theoretically, that leaves Republicans with plenty of wiggle room to make up the missing ballots.
Speaking early Wednesday from the White House, Trump said many votes were outstanding and “there’s a possibility, maybe even a good possibility” that he could win despite the deficit.
If Biden wins, he’ll become the second Democrat to claim victory in a presidential race in Arizona since 1948.
Bill Clinton was the most recent Democratic presidential candidate to take Arizona, winning with 46% of the vote in 1996, helped by Ross Perot’s strong third-party bid. Before that, the last time Arizona selected a Democrat for president was in 1948 with Harry Truman.
Trump won Arizona in 2016 by 3.5 percentage points over Hillary Clinton.
(2) comments
Members of Typhoid Donnie’s Moron Brigade showed up armed at a Maricopa County election center forcing sheriff’s deputies in tactical gear to move members of the media inside to protect them from the screwballs who were screaming “count the votes” and “Fox News sucks.”
This action by the massively stupid came on the heels of both Fox News and the AP called Arizona for future President Joe Biden, which was confirmed later when the vote tallies proved both FOX and the AP correct.
With Arizona now firmly in the Biden column, I am reminded of the comments we saw right up to Tuesday -
“After the election Democrats will be hoarding Kleenex.”
“I will,be seriously rubbing it in when Trump wins again. Democrats better stock up on rubbing alcohol”
“Undoubtedly McSally is the best choice.”
“Polls show that Democrats are flocking to the Republican side in record numbers. Most of it has to do with the rioting and looting that Democrat politicians can't seem to see.”
“Jana, can’t wait to watch the ladies on “The View” November 4, 2020! I’m forecasting “salty language” from Ms. Behar and Whoopi! This is going to be fun.”
“Nah, BigBob just “Four More Years” in the “White House”, that’s all we need!”
“Sept 8, 2020 He’s got 51 days to strut, the sweat is already showing, as he becomes more “shrill” everyday. It going to be fun watching how these two “gasbags” Davel2 and BigBob, deflate like a used prophylactic when the deed is done! #Re-Elect45”
“Oct 3, 2020 1:13pm 30 days BigBob, 30 days! The question will have an answer? Who will be the “Joke” and who will be laughing, 30 days? #Re-Elect45! #Say NO to JOE!”
“Got it! BigBob, 29 days!“
“Oct 12, 2020 5:15pm - This overloaded pile of Bull manure, as long and unreadable as it is, will pale in comparison to the stored list of your “phony election predictions” I have on my IPad BigBob! The “new season” will premiere on or around November 4 or 5, 2020. 21 days BigBob! It’s going to be fun! What’a Gasbag”
“VOTE: “Trump/Pence”, “McSally” and “Gosar” November 3rd, 2020! “Keep America Great”, “Keep Arizona Great”
“This new campaign strategy sounds like something that BigBob the Gasbag would come up with? Somehow the Gasbag and Twit seem to think ‘insults’ and ‘disparagement’ with a whole lot of ‘condescension’ and ‘arrogance’ is a way to convince folks of their of thinking? If they believe that’s working, you might want to clue them, it isn’t! Anyway, I as an ‘ugly deplorable chump’ have already voted for our President Donald J. Trump, you should too!”
“In your wet dream Moron”
“Well ‘Moron’ we’ll know something in about 28 hrs.? Where are you going to be on Wednesday? I hope it’s here on this forum? I wouldn’t want to miss that scene!”
“I’ll give you an answer CVA-45, the answer is NO! Particularly rovR**/BigBob.”
“Take your own advice and "STFU!" Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually oriented language. My, my BigBob very ‘chippy’ this morning! I guess the ‘four more year despair’ is setting in? Load up your Bong, put some ‘Doors’ music on your CD player, sit in a dark room and RELAX, everything will be OK. The President will be re-elected and will continue his project to ‘Make America Great Again’”
“Oh my ‘Twit’ are you angry? worried? both? That’s to bad Twit. I’ll try to have some ‘empathy and compassion’ for you on Wednesday? Have you voted yet Twit? If not, it’s still not to late to jump on the “Trump Train”, you can be a winner for once! Think about it Davel2 you could be a part of the winning team! If not, I guess you can hang out with BigBob, the Moron and the other “Losers” and drown your sorrows with “whine” and cheese.”
“Just wait IcePick, we’ll get to “witness” a meltdown of epic proportions! BigBob is raging and flaying around right now! Later this evening his family will find him in a bedroom closet, with his thumb firmly inserted in his mouth, sucking feverishly! What a sight to see?”
And why haven't these losers weighed in?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.