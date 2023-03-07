Grapevine Canyon

This composite images shows petroglyphs in Grapevine Canyon, which is located off Christmas Tree Pass Road east of Laughlin. President Biden has said he will declare a 450,000 acre national monument in the area.

 Courtesy of John Fowler

President Joe Biden will visit the region next week to designate Avi Kwa Ame as a national monument, sources say.

Biden announced late November during a tribal nations summit that Avi Kwa Ame, located near Laughlin, will become a national monument.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.