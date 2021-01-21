It remains unclear exactly how the government plans to enforce President Joe Biden’s executive order calling for people to wear masks on federal land.
That order would apply to about 42% of Arizona’s total land. There’s 6.4 million acres of federal land in Mohave County alone.
The order is part of the new administration’s effort to halt the coronavirus pandemic. As of Thursday, Arizona had reported nearly 700,000 total cases of covid-19 and 11,772 people with the disease had died.
The mask mandate is one of 17 executive orders that Biden signed on his first full day in office.
“On-duty or on-site Federal employees, on-site Federal contractors, and other individuals in Federal buildings and on Federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance, and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines,” the order states.
The order calls on various executive directors to issue guidance for the agencies that will be tasked with implementing the mandate. It further directs those agency leaders to coordinate implementation of the new rule.
The Department of the Interior, which oversees the Bureau of Land Management, had not released details by Thursday evening on how the agency would enforce the rule on federal lands or what possible penalties violators would face.
“The Interior Department will have additional department-specific guidance on the days and weeks to come,” a press release from the DOI stated.
The Bureau of Land Management Lake Havasu Field Office is responsible for 1.3 million acres of public land in Mohave County and La Paz County.
A local BLM media spokesman declined to answer questions about the mandate. Messages sent to federal BLM officials were not returned by Thursday evening. The National Park Service also did not return a request from Today’s News-Herald for enforcement measures at the Grand Canyon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.