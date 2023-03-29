A vow by Arizona’s governor not to proceed with any executions amid lingering questions about the rights of death row inmates appears to have paused a scheduled execution next week. Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs won a key battle recently when the Arizona Supreme Court concluded a state law didn’t require her to proceed with the planned April 6 execution of Aaron Gunches. Hobbs has vowed not to execute prisoners until there’s confidence that the state isn’t violating constitutional rights when enforcing the death penalty. Gunches was scheduled to receive a lethal injection for the 2002 killing of Ted Price, who was his girlfriend’s ex-husband.