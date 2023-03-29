A Prescott firm has submitted the apparent low bid for a State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation project through Lake Havasu City. Fann Contracting, Inc. bid $18.5-million for the resurfacing work stretching roughly 26 miles from milepost 175.7 to milepost 202.
“The bids have come in under the staff estimates which is great news,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We’re really excited to be able to get started on that project and get highway 95 improvements done from SARA Park all the way up to I-40.”
The Fann bid is nearly $5-million below the Arizona Department of Transportation staff estimated project cost of $23.3-million. FNF Construction, Inc. of Tempe bid almost $21-million for the work while Phoenix-based Sunland Asphalt & Construction LLC submitted a bid of nearly $23-million.
Contract award could come at the April 21 meeting of the Arizona State Transportation Board with project activity possibly commencing this summer.
“The proposed work consists of removing the existing asphaltic concrete surface course by milling and replacing it with asphaltic concrete,” the ADOT website said. “The work also includes placing polyester polymer concrete overlay on the existing bridge decks, reconstructing sidewalk ramps, installing pavement markings and other related work.”
Sheehy said residents will be asked to exercise patience and public safety during the construction campaign that will disrupt traffic. He said any frustration there will be an investment in long overdue infrastructure upgrade.
``It’s been many, many decades since highway 95 has had any major retrofits,” Mayor Sheehy said. ``We’re going to have to go through the process of the actual construction, which is going to be pretty painful because it is such an important roadway for our community.”
