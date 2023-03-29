State Route 95 paving could begin by spring

Traffic flows on a busy State Route 95 through Lake Havasu City.

 News-Herald file photo

A Prescott firm has submitted the apparent low bid for a State Route 95 pavement rehabilitation project through Lake Havasu City. Fann Contracting, Inc. bid $18.5-million for the resurfacing work stretching roughly 26 miles from milepost 175.7 to milepost 202.

“The bids have come in under the staff estimates which is great news,” said Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. “We’re really excited to be able to get started on that project and get highway 95 improvements done from SARA Park all the way up to I-40.”

1
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.