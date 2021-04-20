The big boys of boating are coming back to boil the lake from Wednesday through Saturday! Those 40 plus foot long fiberglass and metal examples of ultimate motorsports art return to participate in the biggest performance boating event in the western united states.
The activity begins Wednesday with the kick-off party under the iconic London Bridge. That’s followed by the famous Street Party on McCulloch Boulevard on Thursday from 1 to 9 pm. There you will see the giant display of boats, motors, accessories, services and related vendors. And all of it is free to spectators!
Desert Storm Street Party has become famous in the performance boating world and well it should. Arguably the largest event on Havasu’s Main Street, as a multi-million dollar presentation of extraordinary super-charged racing vessels from the world’s top custom boat-builders are on display.
Friday starts with the Parade of Power as the boats line up off of Rotary Beach and parade through the channel on their way to begin the Desert Storm Poker Run.
On Saturday morning the heavy hitters among the participants go to the Shootout high speed record runs, off of Site 6. There they will run the mile long course to try to set record speeds.
