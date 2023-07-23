Big fight for a little bird: Pygmy-owl gets threatened species status

Cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl numbers had fallen to 35 birds in Arizona when it was declared endangered in 1997, a designation that was later overturned in a lawsuit. Arizona now has several hundred of the birds, which were granted threatened status this week.

 Rachel Laura/U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

WASHINGTON – Federal officials this week granted threatened species status to the cactus ferruginous pygmy-owl, capping 17 years of “litigation and controversy” from advocates fighting to win protection for the 6-inch raptor.

The bird, found in southern Arizona, southern Texas and northern Sonora, Mexico, has already disappeared from parts of Arizona, where the population is believed to be in the low hundreds. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service granted threatened status, saying the owl is “likely to become endangered within the foreseeable future,” as it faces threats from development, invasive species, climate change and more.

