Christine Watson-Buntemeyer

Christine Watson-Buntemeyer stands in front of the building at 1968 Mesquite Ave. Once completed, the building will be called Havasu Hope and will house the Clothes Closet with enough extra room to operate as a resource center to help connect anybody in Havasu in need with organizations that are able to provide the services they require. The building will also include a for-profit shop called Havasu Hope that will sell inspirational items

 Michael Zogg/Today’s News-Herald

The Clothes Closet is hoping to move into its first permanent home in about a month, and CEO Christine Watson-Buntemeyer has big plans for the new building.

Watson-Buntemeyer started the Clothes Closet in 2010 and has been providing clothes to people in need, free of charge, ever since. The non-profit incorporated in 2014 but has struggled to find solid footing, moving in and out of multiple buildings through the years. Watson-Buntemeyer said it has always been her dream to start a resource center in Lake Havasu City that focuses on connecting people in need – whether they are homeless, underprivileged, or simply struggling with an unexpected situation like high medical bills – to existing services and resources in town that can help with their particular situation.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.