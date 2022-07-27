The Clothes Closet is hoping to move into its first permanent home in about a month, and CEO Christine Watson-Buntemeyer has big plans for the new building.
Watson-Buntemeyer started the Clothes Closet in 2010 and has been providing clothes to people in need, free of charge, ever since. The non-profit incorporated in 2014 but has struggled to find solid footing, moving in and out of multiple buildings through the years. Watson-Buntemeyer said it has always been her dream to start a resource center in Lake Havasu City that focuses on connecting people in need – whether they are homeless, underprivileged, or simply struggling with an unexpected situation like high medical bills – to existing services and resources in town that can help with their particular situation.
Now that dream appears to be coming true, thanks to lots of help from the community.
Watson-Buntemeyer said that less than two years ago she actually made peace with giving up on her dream. In early 2021, Watson-Buntemeyer had just gone through treatment for breast cancer and had to move out of the Clothes Closet’s previous location in town because the building was being sold.
“I was actually going to close it up,” Watson-Buntemeyer said. “I thought maybe God had another plan for me. I had been fighting for so long to try to get this thing going. So I put everything in a storage unit, I talked to my pastor, and I said, ‘Okay, we will pray on it for three months. If nothing happens I’m just going to close it up.’”
But something did happen.
Watson-Buntemeyer said about a month later – in March 2021 – a donor who wishes to remain anonymous gifted the 3,100 square foot building at 1968 Mesquite Ave. to the Clothes Closet. The building needed work, but Watson took it as a sign that she was on the right track.
“I think God just wanted me to give up control,” Watson said with a laugh.
Over the past 17 months Watson-Buntemeyer put together a full board of directors to oversee the non-profit, and has been working to get the building ready to go. That has been a tough task. She said the facility needed lots of work, and the Clothes Closet doesn’t have much of a budget. Luckily, the community stepped up to make it happen.
“If it were not for the contractors this thing would not be where it is today,” Watson said. “The contractors have been donating their time, they have donated most of the materials, and even with their busy schedules they have been in here working non-stop. I can’t thank them enough. They are the foundation of this building.”
On Wednesday, a worker was still touching up some drywall in the building, which will be called Havasu Hope. But most of the extensive work inside the building has already been completed. Watson-Buntemeyer said the building was completely gutted and updated – replacing all of the fixtures, electrical, fire sprinklers, plumbing, wiring for security cameras, some of the floors, and the drywall. Watson-Buntemeyer said the Clothes Closet also received a grant from the local Elks Lodge to fix up the roof, at least temporarily, although more extensive repairs will be needed in the future.
“It has been a long haul and I am so blessed that there are so many people in the community who are helping me with this,” she said. “I couldn’t do it on my own, because I live check to check.”
Watson-Buntemeyer said her top priority is getting the actual Clothes Closet up and running in the new location, and hopes to be moved into the Havasu Hope building by the end of August.
“That is my main thing,” Watson-Buntemeyer said. “The Clothes Closet needs to get open because there are a lot of people in need out there. It is muggy and hot right now, and we aren’t able to help at our full capacity out of the Salvation Army room.”
Then Watson-Buntemeyer will be able to turn her attention to the rest of the building – about two thirds of the total space. She said she doesn’t have a specific timeline in mind to get the entire building opened up to the public, but expects it to come together pretty quickly at that point.
Plans
Once the building is completely finished, a for-profit business called Havasu Hope will occupy the front portion of the building including the main entrance, while the Clothes Closet operations will be housed in the back of the building with direct access to the non-profit areas off of Jays Way, the alley between McCulloch Boulevard and Mesquite Avenue.
Watson-Buntemeyer said Havasu Hope will sell “inspirational items.”
“Say your friend is having a bad day and you want to buy they something simple, you can come in and get them a nice mug with an inspirational quote on it or buy some teas that we can wrap up,” she said.
Watson-Buntemeyer said all profits from Havasu Hope will then be donated to the Clothes Closet to help pay for the non-profit operation, along with grants and monthly donations from people in the community.
The front of the building will also include a kitchen with a refrigerator and microwave, although food will not be cooked on site. Watson-Buntemeyer said the kitchen will provide free coffee, teas, water, and fresh fruits and veggies. She said she also hopes to be able to occasionally offer pre-made food from local restaurants as well.
The non-profit operation in the back of the building will include an office for Watson-Buntemeyer, along with the room focused on distributing clothes. But the extra space in the 3,100 square foot building will allows the Clothes Closet to expand as well.
“Basically what this is, is a resource center,” she said. “We aren’t trying to recreate all these resources, we are trying to bring them all together. So when someone comes in I can look at my resource board and find someone who can help them with whatever is going on.”
Watson-Buntemeyer said there seems to be a misconception around town that the Clothes Closet is meant for homeless people. She said the non-profit does help out the homeless, but it is also open to anybody who finds themselves in a difficult situation. She said the ultimate goal is to be able to help people find the assistance that they need before they end up on the street.
“This is not just for the homeless – this is for anybody,” she said. “If you’re having a bad day you can come in here, have some tea and see some friendly faces. We are here to keep people from spiraling down. It’s basically a place for hope – help our people excel – that is what hope stands for.”
The non-profit side of the building will include a large meeting room with a television to facilitate teleconferencing, along with about 10 computers, a small library, and some work space. Watson-Buntemeyer said the meeting room will be a good area for many programs including a potential online high school through the United Way that would allow students to focus on one subject at a time while working towards their diploma. She said the United Way is also working on a program that will be put on the computers that will allow people to easily apply for things like food stamps and other programs.
A smaller meeting room in the back of the building will be available for other non-profits or organizations that provide social services to meet with clients. The facility will also include washers and dryers available for people to do their laundry.
Watson-Buntemeyer said once the inside is finished and operational she will begin to spruce up the outside of the building.
Future plans for the property include a serenity garden on the outside of the building to the west, and she hopes to have a raised-bed vegetable garden on the property as well.
“I’m going to be requiring some local people with green thumbs to come in and help with that, because I kill dead plants,” she said. “I’m hoping that when the homeless do come through here they can help pick up a chore.”
Watson-Buntemeyer said eventually she would like to add onto the east side of the building to provide an entrance with a foyer for the Clothes Closet along with some additional rooms to display the available clothing and some extra storage space.
Getting involved
Watson-Buntemeyer said she has worked, or at least had conversations, with many non-profit organizations and resources in Havasu but she knows that there are more out there.
“We are still learning all the resources in town, so if there is anyone out there we would love to have them get hold of me so I can get their programs and brochures to have available when we open,” she said.
Watson-Buntemeyer said any organizations that can help provide services are welcome to call her at 928-505-0451.
Anyone looking to donate money or help with the building is also welcome to call that number.
She said anybody interested in donating items to the Clothes Closet should call or text 928-230-3113. She said the clothes closet has all of the women’s clothing that it currently has room to store, but they are always looking for clothing items for men and children. She said kid’s clothing, especially up to size 12, is particularly needed right now with the beginning of school right around the corner.
Until the new location is ready, the Clothes Closet will continue operating out of a room at the Salvation Army on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
