A new bill by State Reps. Regina Cobb and Leo Biasiucci would discourage fees by technology companies such as Apple and Google.
Cobb and Biasiucci are Republicans from Mohave County.
House Bill 2005 aims to level the playing field for small app developers. In a news release, the House GOP said all app developers must use Apple and Google’s app distribution stores to reach their customers. App developers that offer digital services, such as music and games, are forced to use Apple and Google’s in-app payment processing, charging fees as high as 30 percent, the news release said.
HB2005 would require big technology companies that operate app platforms to allow small developers to offer additional payment options to customers living in Arizona.
“The bill provides real savings for Arizona families and developers who are no longer subject to the exorbitant fees,” Cobb said in the news release. “Too often, developers are required to use the big tech payment processing systems or risk being removed from the app store altogether, a hostage situation that costs Arizona consumers and businesses throughout the U.S.”
HB 2005 will be heard in the House Appropriations on Monday.
