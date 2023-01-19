Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill with the goal of protecting western Arizona from Colorado River water transfers to other parts of the state.
“This bill is something that protects all of the communities who depend on the Colorado River for survival,” Biasiucci said. “With a historic drought currently taking place, cities in Phoenix and Tucson should not be taking more water than is already allocated to them through the CAP (Central Arizona Project) agreement.”
The bill lays out that when Arizona is in a drought and Lake Mead sits below 1,090 feet in elevation, no water can be transferred from the Colorado River until levels have risen above that threshold. Lake Mead’s water level as of Thursday, Jan. 19 is 1,045 feet.
“Our residents shouldn’t have to suffer just because the bigger cities can’t manage their water allocation properly,” Biasiucci said.
Former Rep. Regina Cobb introduced a similar bill in 2020 with Biasiucci as the co-sponsor. House Bill 2372 proposed at the 2023 State Legislative Session is co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R- Lake Havasu City.)
Biasciucci, the majority leader for the house, used Queen Creek as an example, which has seen a significant population increase and is seeking a new water source. Queen Creek won the battle for Colorado River Water in September of 2022, prompting local officials from Northwest Arizona to fight back.
Queen Creek will pay for 2,033 acre-feet of water per year. However, the bill “unfortunately” does not apply to the 2,033 acre-feet of Colorado River water transfer that’s already been approved.
“When DWR (Department of Water Resources) approved the sale of River water to Queen Creek, it was a slap in the face to every resident of Mohave, La Paz and Yuma County,” Biasiucci said.
Biasiucci said representing District 30 means protecting the future water supply. The bill is to ensure water users aren’t finding a way around water reductions by transferring water from other communities instead of finding ways to reduce water usage.
“I am happy to look at other options to help the entire state with the water shortages. But taking the water that is intended for my constituents is not something I will ever entertain,” Biasiucci said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.