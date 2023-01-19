Leo Biasiucci

Leo Biasiucci

Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R- Lake Havasu City) introduced a bill with the goal of protecting western Arizona from Colorado River water transfers to other parts of the state.

“This bill is something that protects all of the communities who depend on the Colorado River for survival,” Biasiucci said. “With a historic drought currently taking place, cities in Phoenix and Tucson should not be taking more water than is already allocated to them through the CAP (Central Arizona Project) agreement.”

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.