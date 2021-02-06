A bill now in the Arizona Legislature would appropriate $500,000 to study possible toxic contamination in the state’s fish populations.
SB 1708 would add a new section to Arizona Revised Statutes, requiring the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality to develop a program to assess pesticides, metals and other contaminants in the state’s sport fish. Although the Department of Environmental Quality has conducted such testing in the past, the agency would now be required to sample and analyze fish in waters throughout Arizona under the program.
The legislation would require such testing to be conducted once every three years, as part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Triennial Water Quality Reviews. And some waterways – like Lake Havasu City – haven’t been tested for some time.
Fish species were last sampled and tested in Lake Havasu more than a decade ago, according to the ADEQ’s website. On Feb. 8, 2010, Environmental Quality officials determined that Havasu’s largemouth bass contained concentrations of mercury, but in such low quantities that such fish would be safe to consume.
Lake Havasu Marine Association President Alan Oleson said the bill came as a surprise for the organization, and prompted possible concerns that contamination may have been detected elsewhere in the state.
“We’re curious, and we’re trying to find out,” Oleson said. “We didn’t know this was an issue until we saw this bill. I can almost guarantee Havasu is overdue for testing, and we’d hope they’d do it more often. But we’re reaching out to Nevada and the BLM. We’re wondering, why is this coming up now?”
More recently, mercury was detected in black crappie populations during a 2019 ADEQ study at Topock Marsh. At Lake Mohave, officials detected mercury in smallmouth bass during a 2017 study – those levels were also low enough to allow for safe consumption, according to ADEQ data.
But in other areas of the state, contamination of Arizona fish populations proved more serious. ADEQ officials advised the public against eating black crappie found at Alamo Lake, in La Paz County, after the agency’s last sampling in 2001.
According to the Arizona Game and Fish Department, mercury appears to be the largest contaminant found in Arizona fish populations. AZGF officials now warn the public against consuming largemouth bass and black crappie caught in Mohave and La Paz Counties. The Department of Environmental Quality recommends that adults limit their consumption of channel catfish in Mohave and La Paz Counties to 2.5 ounces per week.
Under the new legislation, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality will be required to submit health risk assessment reports for Arizona’s fisheries, and to issue safety advisories when contaminant levels are deemed unsafe. Signage would be posted at Arizona waterways where such contamination is found, according to SB 1708.
The bill received its second reading in the Arizona legislature on Thursday. It was introduced by Arizona Sen. Juan Mendez, who represents the city of Mesa. Attempts to contact Mendez by telephone were unsuccessful as of Friday afternoon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.