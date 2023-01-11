A state senator is attempting to crack down on panhandling by banning selling, soliciting and begging on traffic islands and medians in Arizona.
Senate Bill 1022 introduced by Sen. John Kavanagh (R) of District 3 would prohibit pedestrians from begging on traffic islands and medians. Based on the proposal, a first violation would constitute a warning, a second violation would result in a civil traffic violation and a third violation would result in a class one misdemeanor.
Kingman City Council has regularly brought forward panhandling solutions to city staff to find solutions to limit panhandling at the city level. Kingman is a stopping point between Las Vegas, Phoenix and Los Angeles and regularly sees panhandling throughout town and near highway entrances and exits.
However, previous U.S. and Arizona Supreme court decisions have determined panhandling is protected under the First Amendment. Unless the individual is on private property or is aggressive, cities have had limitations for panhandling ordinances.
Senate Bill 1024, also introduced by Kavanagh, proposes to make it a class one misdemeanor for individuals to use a public street, highway, alley, lane, parkway, sidewalk or right-of-way for lying, sleeping or remaining seated in place.
Exceptions would include an individual experiencing a medical emergency or if there is a public event such as a parade or festival. Both bills went through a senate first read on Tuesday.
