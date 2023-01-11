John Kavanaugh

John Kavanaugh of Fountain Hills

A state senator is attempting to crack down on panhandling by banning selling, soliciting and begging on traffic islands and medians in Arizona.

Senate Bill 1022 introduced by Sen. John Kavanagh (R) of District 3 would prohibit pedestrians from begging on traffic islands and medians. Based on the proposal, a first violation would constitute a warning, a second violation would result in a civil traffic violation and a third violation would result in a class one misdemeanor.

