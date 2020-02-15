Lake Havasu has produced some world-record sport fish, but an effort in the Arizona legislature could prevent any of them from being a “deadliest catch.”
The bill, known as HB 2859, would amend Arizona statutes to commission an environmental quality study of the state’s sport fish. Under the proposed legislation, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality, the Arizona Game and Fish Department and the EPA would partner to test possible toxicity in fish populations throughout the state. The agencies would be authorized to determine acceptable contaminant thresholds for such fish, using collected data to determine whether those fish are edible.
The bill would require agencies to sample and analyze fish from all Arizona waters that support recreational fisheries to determine which could contain pollutants harmful to humans. Such monitoring would occur every three years, under the legislation, and the Department of Environmental Quality would be required to issue health advisories in reference to potentially toxic fish.
An Arizona Department of Environmental Quality study of Lake Havasu’s fish took place in 2010, when the department determined that mercury toxicity in Lake Havasu’s largemouth bass populations was low enough to allow “unlimited consumption” of the species. Now, the agency says largemouth bass and black crappie in Mohave and La Paz Counties should not be eaten.
Channel catfish were another species recognized as potentially unhealthy to eat in Mohave and La Paz Counties, according to the Department of Environmental Quality. The agency recommends that adults limit consumption of such fish to 2.5 ounces per week, or two ounces per month for children younger than 12.
According to the agency, the primary pollutant found in sport fish in Mohave County (and throughout the rest of the state) is mercury. In Arizona, abandoned mines and pollutants from fossil fuels can lead to mercury contamination, according to the Department of Environmental Quality. Aquatic bacteria can also convert mercury into toxic methylmercury, which can enter the food chain as aquatic organisms consume it. The resulting mercury contamination can accumulate in fish as it gradually binds to muscle or fat through a process known as bioaccumulation.
Under the legislation, $200,000 would be appropriated toward the effort from Arizona’s general fund in the 2021 state budget.
The bill, which was submitted by Arizona Rep. Geraldine Peten, received its first reading by the Arizona legislature on Wednesday, and a second reading Thursday.
