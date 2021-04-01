A bill in the Arizona Legislature calling for a second bridge over Bridgewater Channel didn’t make it far in the legislative process, but its sponsor is still waiting to see if it makes it into the budget.
Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) introduced House Bill 2263 this year, which would provide a total of $22 million from the general fund to Lake Havasu City to construct a second bridge spanning Bridgewater Channel to increase access to the Island and decrease traffic on the world-famous London Bridge. The bill also backs a previously proposed name for the project – the Freedom Bridge.
The bill was cosponsored by the rest of District 5’s state delegation – Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City).
The second bridge bill was passed by the House Transportation Committee 11-0 on Feb. 3, but was held when it reached the appropriations committee on Feb. 10 and did not proceed through the House after that.
But Biasiucci said the proposal will be negotiated as part of the budgeting process. He said that is something that all bills that require money have to go through – regardless of whether they are passed by both chambers or not.
Biasiucci said the immediate fate of a second bridge in Havasu will be a little clearer in about a month as state budgets start to be finalized.
Cobb, who chairs the House Appropriations Committee, said it can be tricky to get state money for anything other than state highways. She said local projects such as the bridge request can be difficult to get into the budget, and when they are included some local cost sharing is required.
Lake Havasu City Manager Jess Knudson thanked Biasiucci, Cobb and Borrelli for perusing the second bridge, along with other local infrastructure requests such as a $20 million request for improvements to Highway 95 from SARA Park north, and a bill meant to revive the State Lake Improvement Fund. Knudson said the city can only move forward on a bridge at this time if the state steps in to help financially. Currently the cost of such a bridge is estimated between $25 and $30 million, but more accurate estimates would come during the bridge’s design phase.
“That is a large cost,” Knudson noted, adding that it isn’t in the city’s budget.
Havasu purchased 5.54 acres of property on the Island for $3.5 million from Arizona State Land Department back in 2008 to serve as the future location of the bridge, and the city has a standing lease agreement with Arizona State Parks for the land that would be needed to connect the mainland side of the channel.
The second bridge should be paid for by those who have decided to live or conduct business on the "island." Anything else smacks of socialism. I am sure someone living in Bisbee has no desire to spend money on a bridge in LHC.
