Bill proposing solar, wind plants limits vetoed

Solar panels and wind turbines at the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's Pine Tree clean energy project in the Tehachapi Mountains.

 Irfan Khan/Los Angeles Times/TNS

PHOENIX — Calling it a potential barrier to renewable energy, Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed legislation Monday which would have imposed new requirements on solar and wind generating plants.

HB 2618 contained a list of what cities, towns and counties could adopt in zoning standards, site-specific conditions and permitting requirements on such facilities.

