Arizona State Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) has officially started to push for a second bridge over Bridgewater Channel in Lake Havasu City that would provide a second access point on and off the island, and help reduce traffic over the historic London Bridge.
Biasiucci introduced HB2676 which would set aside $5 million from the state’s general fund in Fiscal Year 2022-23 to get the project off the ground. Fellow District 5 legislators Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) both cosponsored the bill.
Biasiucci has been focused on getting the state to chip in for a second bridge in Havasu for a couple years now. Last year, Biasiucci introduced a bill in the house that would have provided a total of $22 million from the state general fund to construct a second bridge over the channel. But the exact cost of constructing another bridge over the channel is unknown.
HB2676 is broken down into two parts and would immediately distribute $200,000 to Havasu to conduct a feasibility and environmental study for what it calls an “emergency evacuation bridge.” If the completed studies support construction of a second bridge in Havasu, the state would provide the remaining $4,800,000 to the city for design and engineering of the bridge.
HB2676 also states that the legislature intends for the bridge to be named the “Freedom Bridge.”
The bill received its first and second reading in the house last week. It has been assigned to the transportation, appropriations, and rules committees.
Biasiucci said on Tuesday that the introduction of the bill is largely “a procedural thing” and whether or not his efforts are successful will be determined during budget negotiations.
Prior to the start of the 2022 session, Biasiucci said a second bridge is still one of his top priorities for this session, but said it would likely be accomplished over the course of two or three years with the first year largely focused on studies and designs.
