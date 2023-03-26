PHOENIX — A bill to crack down on nonprofits and entities from smuggling illegal immigrants is passing through the state Senate.
House Bill 2759 would subject a person who facilitates, instead of engages in, trafficking offenses to civil liability to the individuals trafficked. It would also prohibit the Arizona Corporation Commission from incorporating a corporation if an officer, director or trustee who has been convicted of trafficking offenses.
“We just want to make this in the state of Arizona where an entity or a non-profit or someone that has a corporation if they conduct a same offense they will not be a criminal penalty but a civil remedy and they could lose their charter and good standing with the state of Arizona,” Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) said.
Sponsored by Gillette, the bill would address a loophole in state statute. Currently, in Arizona law, a citizen cannot traffick or transport an illegal immigrant. However, state law does not apply to nonprofits or other entities from transporting. Gillette said the loophole makes it challenging for law enforcement to take action.
“There is a loophole in Arizona law, and that loophole is taken care of in federal law, but it still exists in Arizona,” Gillette said.
House Bill 2759 would ban the ACC from incorporating a company if a director, officer or trustee is convicted of smuggling; participating in or assisting an organization that involves human smuggling; unlawfully obtaining labor or services; sex trafficking; child sex trafficking; trafficking for forced labor or services; and any federal immigration offenses.
Gillette previously testified that the federal government is not enforcing the law, which is why he introduced it to the Legislature. The state law would not include criminal punishment since federal law already prohibits the trafficking or smuggling of an illegal immigrant. Gillette said it would be up to the federal courts to criminally punish someone.
The bill passed the Senate Military Affairs, Public Safety and Border Security Committee 5-2 on Wednesday, March 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.