Rural healthcare bill goes to the Senate

State Rep. John Gillette

PHOENIX— Arizona Senators heard House Bill 2043 which is aimed to expand health care throughout the state, particularly in rural Arizona.

The bi-partisan bill sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R- District 1) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) and Sen. Eva Burch (D- District 9) would allow physician assistants with at least 8,000 hours without a supervision agreement. The bill would give PAs and physicians to work collaboratively but would give PAs more freedom to work independently.

