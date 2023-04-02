PHOENIX— Arizona Senators heard House Bill 2043 which is aimed to expand health care throughout the state, particularly in rural Arizona.
The bi-partisan bill sponsored by Rep. Selina Bliss (R- District 1) and co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R- Kingman) and Sen. Eva Burch (D- District 9) would allow physician assistants with at least 8,000 hours without a supervision agreement. The bill would give PAs and physicians to work collaboratively but would give PAs more freedom to work independently.
“It establishes a collaborative relationship between physician and physician assistants,” Bliss said. “The purpose of this bill is to address the current realities of health care and maximize all provider scope and skill sets while removing these administrator barriers.”
Bliss told the Senate Health and Human Services Committee the legislation will attract PAs to Arizona, further addressing the health care worker shortage. Passed committee 6-1.
Gillette said the bill aims to lighten the workload on physicians and give PAs the opportunity in the state. Gillette said the bill would not change what the physician assistant is already doing now, but will hopefully encourage them to move to rural areas in Arizona. Since PAs go through school, and training and work alongside physicians, he argued they should be able to work under less regulation in order to provide necessary health care.
“The scope of practice for these bills will not change,” Gillette said. “The PA will be doing exactly what they are doing now.”
There’s a healthcare worker shortage throughout the state, particularly in rural Arizona. He said for years Mohave County has struggled to find and retain doctors, so this bill is an avenue to ensure the community has access to health care.
“This is going to be big for rural health care in Arizona to have someone who can work licensed under the collaborative effort,” Gillette said.
According to the bill, PAs would have certain restrictions including performing surgery or prescribing certain medications. PAs would be required to also be in good standing and complete an accredited PA program. If the PA has under 8,000 hours, they have to work under a supervision agreement.
From a liability standpoint, Bliss said that PAs have their own malpractice liability insurance. They would continue to carry the liability insurance if the bill is signed into law.
Through collaboration, the physician and PA would be required to consult with each other to ensure patients are receiving the best care. However, with the supervision agreement exemption, a PA would not have to work under the supervision of a physician.
David Morris with the Americans for Prosperity said with Arizona’s population continuing to grow and the number of chronic diseases that impact residents, the bill will utilize the professionals currently in the state and attract new workers.
“HB 2043 will remove barriers by allowing physician assistants to practice more closely to the full extent of their training by scaling back the level of direct supervision and allowing physician assistants to provide the health care they are already qualified to perform, and will free up licensed physicians to provide the tasks that only they are trained for,” Morris said.
