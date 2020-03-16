It looks as though the AZ Merit test is here to stay for now.
A bill in the Arizona House of Representatives that aims to eliminate the statewide assessment test and replace it with the ACT and SAT college entrance exams is stuck in committee after receiving its first and second readings in early February, and appears to be going nowhere.
The bill, HB 2650, is sponsored by Rep. Mark Finchem (R-Tucson) and District 5 Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City) is listed as one of three co-sponsors of the bill.
