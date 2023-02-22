Leo Biasiucci

House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s bill would implement the Exploitation at the Border Fund that would designate $43 million to address border-related crimes.

 File photo

PHOENIX – Arizona House Majority Leader Leo Biasiucci’s (R- District 30) bill aims to address border security, but democrats argue the funding will not address what is needed to maintain a safe border.

The bill passed the House Appropriations Committee 9-6 down party lines on Monday, Feb. 21. The bill would create the Exploitation at the Border Fund and designate $43 million to combat border-related crimes such as human trafficking, drug smuggling and illegal immigration.

