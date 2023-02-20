A bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities in Arizona received wide bipartisan support from two committees that reviewed the proposal last week.

House Bill 2374, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), received a “do pass” recommendation from the House Appropriations Committee last Wednesday on a vote of 14-0, with one committee member voting present. The approval came one day after the House Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee voted 7-0 to give the bill a do pass recommendation. Two committee member voting present during the NREW hearing.

