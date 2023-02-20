A bill that would permanently restore a once-popular grant program for waterfront communities in Arizona received wide bipartisan support from two committees that reviewed the proposal last week.
House Bill 2374, sponsored by Rep. Leo Biasiucci (R-Lake Havasu City), received a “do pass” recommendation from the House Appropriations Committee last Wednesday on a vote of 14-0, with one committee member voting present. The approval came one day after the House Natural Resources, Energy, and Water Committee voted 7-0 to give the bill a do pass recommendation. Two committee member voting present during the NREW hearing.
According to the Arizona Legislature’s website, the bill is scheduled to head to the floor of the House for a full vote today. If the bill is approved by the House, it will be transmitted to the State Senate for their consideration.
The bill, which is being co-sponsored by Rep. John Gillette (R-Kingman) and Sen. Sonny Borrelli (R-Lake Havasu City) would make changes to how the State Lake Improvement Fund is allowed to be spent. SLIF money is generated by a portion of Arizona’s gas tax estimated to come from fuel sales for watercraft, along with a portion of the state’s watercraft license tax.
HB 2374 would reserve the bulk of that money to be distributed as grants for projects on, or near, bodies of water where gas-powered boats are allowed. SLIF grants are awarded to local governments or other state agencies for a wide variety of water-based improvements and purchases including boat launch ramps, piers, watercraft for public safety agencies, campgrounds and more.
During the Appropriations Committee hearing about the bill on Wednesday, Biasiucci said SLIF was created by the legislature in 1984 to provide these types of grants to local agencies. He told the committee that the grants disappeared in 2008 during the recession caused by the housing crisis going on at the time, and the fund has continued to be swept ever since. Biasiucci said Arizona State Parks & Trails has had to rely on SLIF since 2008 to cover administrative costs and salaries, because the parks also lost access to funds it has previously used to pay for administration around the same time.
“This bill is very simple,” Biasiucci said. “It just says, we created this SLIF fund in 1984 for a reason, it is time that we stop sweeping the money from this fund to use for other things. That is bad government and bad policy.”
Biasiucci explained that the bill is in front of the House Appropriations Committee because, in addition to the structural changes that would permanently restore the SLIF grant program, the bill also allocates a total of $5 million to pay for state parks operating costs. The bill would give the parks $3 million from the state general fund, and $2 million from the State Parks Revenue Fund, for those costs.
“That money should be coming from the general fund, not taking it from somewhere else,” Biasiucci said.
Lobbyist Nick Simonetta also spoke in support of the bill during the Appropriations Committee on Wednesday, on behalf of Lake Havasu City.
The bill was supported by Republicans and Democrats on both committees, although two Republicans decided to vote “present” rather than for or against the do pass recommendation.
Rep. Alexander Kolodin (R-District 3), a member of the House NREW Committee, said he supports the plan to stop the sweeps from SLIF, but said he had some concerns about the appropriations portion of the bill. Kolodin also said he expects that he will be able to vote in support of the bill when it goes to the floor of the House for a full vote.
Rep. Barbara Parker (R-District 10) said she has some concerns about appropriating money. She said she wanted to get more information about the SLIF grants and who is eligible to receive those grants. She noted that there are several bodies of water in her district that – to the best of her knowledge – are not eligible to receive SLIF funding. Parker is on both the NREW Committee and the Appropriations Committee. She voted present during both hearings last week.
State statute reserves SLIF grants for projects on or near bodies of water where gasoline powered watercraft are allowed. The projects must be administered by the local city or county government, Arizona State Parks, or the Arizona Game and Gish Commission.
This is the third year in a row Biasiucci has introduced similar legislation aimed at restoring SLIF. Each year, the House has overwhelmingly voted to approve the bill, but both years it has ended up dying in the State Senate without reaching the floor for a full vote.
But Biasiucci has been able to revive the SLIF grant program on a temporary basis by appropriating $4 million in each of the past two years to be used for SLIF grants. Lake Havasu City was awarded $800,000 in SLIF grants last year to purchase boats and marine equipment for both the police and fire departments. This year, Havasu received another $800,000 SLIF grant to help the city pay to replace the Site Six boat ramp.
