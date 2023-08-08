williams

Fisherman enjoy a day on the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge.

 Today’s News-Herald file

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced publication of a public land order that protects public lands at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge from mining for another 100 years. This announcement comes as the previous land order has just expired.

According to Dolores Garcia, press representative for the BLM, this order is the same as the old public land order with no significant changes.

