The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has announced publication of a public land order that protects public lands at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge from mining for another 100 years. This announcement comes as the previous land order has just expired.
According to Dolores Garcia, press representative for the BLM, this order is the same as the old public land order with no significant changes.
“They’re remaining with the old protections, they’re just extending it to that 100-year period,” Garcia said.
The order protects 2,598 acres of land at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge from any future mining.
“The Refuge is one of the best ecologically functioning riparian areas in the Southwestern United States,” reads the BLM press release. “Though small, it provides important habitat for migratory birds, endangered species, other wildlife, and for wildlife-oriented recreation. Approximately 90,000 visitors use the wildlife refuge annually, engaging in nature and wildlife observation, fishing, kayaking, hiking, and hunting.”
While much of the land will be protected, there is one caveat. There are 1,464 acres that will remain available for leasing under the mineral and geothermal leasing laws. This means that any interested party may submit a proposal to lease the land.
According to Garcia, it would ultimately be up to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine if a proponent would be eligible to mine the land.
“If a proposal came in or an application came in, it would be considered,” Garcia said. “It would have to go through the whole Right of Way and application process depending on the location that’s being proposed by a proponent at that time.”
Garcia said that the only difference between the previous public land order and the updated one is that the previous land order stated that there would be no mining at the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge for 40 years as opposed to the current 100 years.
