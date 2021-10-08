The federal government has started the process of renewing protections for a little more than 40% of the 6,100 acres included in the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge, after the previous protections expired on Thursday.
The Deputy Secretary of the Interior is proposing to withdraw 2,598 acres of public land within the Bill Williams River Refuge, which would bar any appropriations under public land laws and place the acreage under the management of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for 100 years. Mike Ouellett, with the Bureau of Land Management’s Arizona State Office said the proposal would maintain the refuge’s existing footprint without incorporating any additional land.
“It will be status quo, as it was for the previous 40 years,” Ouellett said. “It will just be a continuation of that withdrawal.”
He said the lands included in this proposal were originally placed under the management of the United States Fish and Wildlife Service as part of a 40-year withdraw that officially expired on Thursday. But that doesn’t mean any new claims can be filed.
The official notice of the proposed withdrawal was published in the Federal Register on Friday. In addition to kicking off a 90-day public comment period, publishing the notice also segregates all of the land within the proposal from any new claims until Oct. 9, 2023 – unless the application is denied, cancelled, or approved before then. But approval would extend the same protections for the next 100 years.
The acreage in the proposed withdraw has enjoyed protections since before it was included in the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge. Ouellett said the area was previously part of a withdrawal for the Bureau of Reclamation.
According to the United States Fish and Wildlife website, the Bill Williams Wildlife Refuge was originally part of the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge until 1993, when it was decided that the 6,100 acres should be managed as a separate refuge due to its uniqueness and diversity of habitat. The press release from BLM says the refuge provides habitat for migratory birds, endangered species, other wildlife, and provides wildlife-oriented recreation attracting about 90,000 visitors annually.
BLM will be accepting comments on the proposal through Jan. 6, 2022. All comments and requests for a public meeting about the proposal can be emailed to BLM_AZ_Withdrawl_Comments@blm.gov. Comments can also be mailed to the Bureau of Land Management, Arizona (Attn: Michael Ouellett), One North Central Avenue, Suite 800, Phoenix, Arizona, 85004.
