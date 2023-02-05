PHOENIX – A bill to extend the Good Samaritan Law, which protects an individual who seeks medical attention for an overdose from being charged or prosecuted for possession of a drug, passed unanimously in the House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday, Feb. 2.
Originally signed into law in 2018, the Good Samaritan Law is set to expire on June 30, 2023, which has raised concerns for public officials throughout Arizona, including Mohave County. Rep. Quang Nguyen’s (R- District 1) bill would extend the measure for five years.
While the bill applies to all drug overdoses, illicit fentanyl deaths continue to be the driving factor in extension of the law. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, in 2021, over 2,000 people in Arizona died from a fentanyl overdose. That same year there were over 52,000 opioid-related hospitalizations and emergency room visits.
Representing Yavapai County’s drug education and prevention organization, MATFORCE, Jeff Taylor said prior to the approval of the law, people would not call for help or would drop off a person experiencing an overdose at the hospital and leave the scene. He said the existing law promotes people to work with law enforcement and medical workers to help an individual get the medical care they need without the fear of charges or prosecution.
“What this law enables people to do is to remain there with the first responders or the emergency room and give a little history of what’s going on,” Taylor said.
Pima County Attorney Laura Conover said over the past five years, promotion for the Good Samaritan Law has been a center point for county officials. Efforts from the Legislature, county officials and community members have inspired public outreach on Narcan or Naxalone, an opioid overdose reversal, and the Good Samaritan Law.
By extending the law, Conover said Arizonans can continue to chip away at drug stigmas and help save lives.
“The Good Samaritan Law does such a service at getting rid of the stigma that causes people to hesitate and causes fear,” Conover said. “Every second lost is a second where calling 911 or using Narcan can reverse an overdose.”
Ryan Boyd with the Arizona Association of Counties said the organization supports the bill, noting county attorneys will continue to push for treatment and accountability when it comes to illicit substances.
“This bill is one of many that we can support to strike that balance,” Boyd said.
