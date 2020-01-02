Companies that use phone solicitors to drum up business might want to revise their marketing strategy. Calling too many of the wrong people has the potential to reverse a company’s fortunes in a bad way.
An amendment to Arizona laws governing telephone solicitations would fine a company up to $1,000 for each violation. It covers phone calls made to land lines or mobile phones whose owners asked that their numbers be included in the nation’s do-not-call list.
John Kavanaugh, a Republican lawmaker from Fountain Hills, is sponsoring HB 2077. The legislation will be considered by Arizona’s 54th legislature when it convenes later this month.
As written, Kavanaugh’s bill says “that the consumer may request that the consumer’s telephone number be added to the seller’s or solicitor’s entity specific do not call list. If the consumer makes this request, the seller or solicitor shall immediately end the call and shall add the number to the list or cause the number to be added to the list. A seller or solicitor who violates this paragraph is subject to a civil penalty of up to $1,000 for each violation.”
If passed, the amendment is another weapon Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich can use to stem the tide of illegal telemarketing calls in the state.
His office has a history of fining companies that step out of line, according to the Associated Press.
One report noted that a heating and air conditioning company was hit with $150,000 in civil fines for calling residents who are on the “Do Not Call” registry. Orangutan Home Services admitted to making thousands of illegal telemarketing calls from April to October in 2017.
In another instance in 2018, the Associated Press said the owners of Desert Valley Aire Inc. agreed to $340,000 in civil fines to end a lawsuit filed by the Attorney General’s Office. The company admitted to making at least 25,000 illegal telemarketing calls from 2011 to 2015. The penalty amounted to nearly $14 for each illegal call.
The proposed legislation won’t prevent consumers from being disturbed by robocalls, however. The majority of those calls, most of which are scams, originate overseas. Callers are almost impossible to track down and prosecute.
Please don’t call me
The Do Not Call Registry stops sales calls from real companies. If you ask them not to call you, they have to stop. Be sure to write down the date you asked them to stop.
To register your home or mobile phone for free on the nation’s do-not-call list, visit www.donotcall.gov or call 888-382-1222. According to the web site, registrations on the National Do Not Call Registry do not expire. If you have previously registered your number, there is no need to register again.
Even though your phone number is on the Do Not Call Registry, some phone calls are exempt. The rules allow political calls, charitable calls, debt collection calls, purely informational calls and surveys.
