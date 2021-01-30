State Rep. Regina Cobb (R-Kingman) is continuing her fight for rural Arizona’s water supply.
Cobb has filed three bills with the Arizona House of Representatives. One of the bills would ban transfers of Colorado River water to urban communities such as Queen Creek, a suburb of Phoenix.
Queen Creek wants to transfer more than 2,000 acre feet of Colorado River water from the La Paz County town of Cibola. The proposal met with much opposition from communities along the river.
HB 2456 has support from Leo Biassiucci and State Sen. Sonny Borrelli.
“We are getting ready for a fight with urban legislators,” Cobb said.
Cobb’s water fight is a continuation of her efforts from previous legislative sessions. She says she is hoping to get a “true hearing this time.”
“The new speaker will send them to committees next week,” Cobb said. “And hopefully the committee chair will hear them.”
The first bill – HB 2679 – introduces a new tool — rural water management areas — and provides conditions for their existence.
Among other things, it calls for the creation of an advisory council that would manage local water supplies, if they are in danger.
Cobb was able to get an “informational hearing” for this bill last year, and this year she hopes to get a “true hearing” before the committee, she said.
While the first bill was modified slightly from the one she filed last year, Cobb said the second bill — HB 2595 — is identical to the one she filed previously.
The second bill tentatively seeks establishment of an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area for the Hualapai Water Basin. Cobb will press for taking under consideration “not only retrospective, but also current and prospective data,” such as rates of water withdrawal. Mohave County attempted in the past to create an Irrigation Non-Expansion Area, but was turned down by the Arizona Department of Water Resources since current statutes do not permit the inclusion of future data in establishing such an area.
The bill asks that “credible evidence that indicated likely future change to rates of withdrawal” be included within Arizona statutes, and defines “a reasonably safe supply for irrigation” as enough groundwater for irrigation for 100 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.