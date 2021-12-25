The annual bird census took place a few miles north and south of Lake Havasu City last week.
The Friends of the Bill Williams River and Havasu National Wildlife Refuges helped to conduct the bird count as part of the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Annual Christmas Bird Count that takes place all over the world.
According to Audubon’s website, the Christmas Bird Count is one of the longest-running bird-monitoring projects in the world.
The data gathered has helped researchers gauge how species will adapt to climate change and highlights shifting population trends in rare and common wildlife.
The annual count has specific sites consisting of 15-mile diameter circles where counts are conducted each year.
Locally there is a bird count site in the Lake Havasu National Wildlife Refuge on both the California and Arizona side of the Colorado River, centered near Beal Lake.
That count was conducted on Dec. 16 this year. A similar count in the Bill Williams River National Wildlife Refuge was completed on Dec. 17.
Each count includes small teams taking various routes throughout the Christmas Bird Count circles. Each team tracks the number of different species they see, along with the number of each species observed. Final numbers from last week’s count were not available as of Thursday, but they are expected to be compiled by early next year.
Marge Penton, who organized the Christmas Bird Count in the Havasu Refuge, said 16 people participated, totaling six teams this year.
She said the 2020 count in Havasu was canceled due to covid complications, so this was the first count since 2019.
Friends of the Bill Williams River & Havasu National Wildlife Refuges President Jude Gilford said this was her first year doing the bird count in the Havasu Refuge. She has done the count in Bill Williams for about five years now, but this year she went on a route she had never taken before. Her team went from the Parker Dam to La Paz County Park, traveling through River Island and Buckskin Mountain state parks and Emerald Canyon Golf Course.
“Most of the birds we saw, we saw down in La Paz County Park for some reason,” she said. “That was interesting to all of us.”
But Gilford said since she hadn’t taken that route before, she didn’t have any previous experience to compare this year’s count to. She said ideally the count would have the same people taking the same route every year to help stay more consistent through the years.
“If you have the same people doing the same route year after year, they really pick up on any nuance,” Gilford said. “If you are changing your teams all the time, they are starting fresh all the time. That is kind of the situation it was for us. But this is exactly how you learn. It is a wonderful opportunity for learning if you are interested in those kinds of things.”
One of the most veteran team of counters was Hellen Howard and John West, who have counted birds along Topock Gorge in Havasu’s Christmas Bird Count for 18 years and 13 years, respectively. West also participates in the Bill Williams count every year.
“There seemed to be a little bit less population of birds this year, at least in the two routes that I participated in,” West said, although he noted that he hadn’t heard how the count went on any of the other routes for either count yet.
Lake Havasu birding
Gilford said the Friends founding members lived in Bullhead City, Fort Mohave and Golden Shores, so monthly board meeting have been held at the Golden Shores Fire Station until the covid pandemic forced the meetings to go virtual. But Gilford said the group is hoping to improve its reach in Lake Havasu City which is not only the largest population center in the area, but also right in the middle of the two National Wildlife Refuges.
“It’s clear to us that we need to have our meetings and events where the people are – Lake Havasu City,” she said.
In the past, a group from Prescott Audubon have come to the Colorado River to help out with the counts on the Lake Havasu and Bill Williams Refuges, but Gilford said over the years fewer and fewer people have been able or willing to make the trip. She said the Friends are hoping to get together a local group of bird watching enthusiasts in Havasu for group birding excursions and hopefully boost volunteer numbers for future bird counts.
“That would be the ideal scenario because then you would be where the people are living and where the people are visiting,” Gilford said. “It would be really easy to have vans taking people out to the Bill Will or out to the Havasu Refuge for excursions.”
Gilford said anyone in Havasu interested in birding can contact the friends through the contacts page at billwilliamsriver-havasufriends.org, or through the group’s Facebook page @billwilliamsriverhavasufriends.
She said the group is also planning to start nature journaling meetups, hosted by Kathy LoCurto in Rotary Park, on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Gilford said the Lake Havasu Museum of History is also planning to host a nature journaling workshop in the evening on Jan. 19.
