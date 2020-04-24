KINGMAN – One of the most contested Mohave County elections on the Tuesday, Aug. 4 primary ballot will be the seat of District 4 supervisor currently held by Mohave County Board of Supervisors Chairwoman Jean Bishop, who is a Republican. That despite Bishop’s nearly clearing the slate of competition by challenging signatures on nominating petitions.
“In this nation of laws, challenging my opponents’ petition is a statutory right afforded to all candidates seeking an elected office,” Bishop told The Miner on Wednesday, April 22. “I perceived ... a lack of candidate participation in either gathering signatures in the nomination petition process, ensuring there were adequate number of signatures to survive a challenge, or filing of the paperwork.”
According to the Mohave County Elections Department’s webpage, Bishop was to have three challengers: Republicans Bill Andrews and Rick Armstrong, and Democrat Jack Ehrhardt.
Earlier this year, Bishop filed complaints challenging the nomination of all three opposing candidates, and in the case of Armstrong, she did so successfully. Armstrong is out of the race, but Andrews and Ehrhardt are still running.
In all instances, Bishop challenged the number and validity of signatures that candidates need to run.
In the case of Armstrong, Bishop claimed that he failed to submit the required 51 signatures because at least 30 signatures of the 69 he submitted were invalid. She further argued that nine of those signatures were obtained from voters outside of District 4, while five were obtained from people who were not registered to vote, or who were registered in another party. She said other errors included duplicates, and incorrect dates and addresses.
During an evidentiary hearing on Friday, April 17, Mohave County Superior Court ruled Armstrong is not allowed to run for District 4 Supervisor.
Information provided by Bishop was verified by the county Recorder’s Office and Elections Department, which checked names, addresses and political affiliations. The same departments were able to establish that some signatures Bishop deemed invalid were acceptable. In regard to both Andrews and Ehrhardt, the current supervisor asked the court to dismiss the matter a day before the evidentiary hearing on April 17.
“In the Ehrhardt case the Recorder’s Office validated the minimum required signatures, no more but no less,” Bishop said. “With Mr. Andrews, he had 53 validated signatures and needed only 51. I believe the judge would have disqualified two additional signatures but he would still have had the minimum requirement.
“To save the court’s valuable time, I requested the court dismiss both cases in the interest of Justice and fairness and I look forward to the election process,” Bishop said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.