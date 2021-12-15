Mohave County Supervisor Jean Bishop of District 4 has been unanimously elected as the president of the County Supervisors Association.
The election took place at the Nov. 18, 2021 meeting of the CSA Board of Directors. As president, Bishop will lead the organization’s Board of Directors for 2022, helping to develop plans and implement strategies for strengthening Arizona counties in state and federal policymaking. She will also chair CSA’s Legislative Policy Committee meetings, among other duties.
CSA is an intergovernmental partnership of Arizona’s 15 counties. All 61 supervisors in the state serve on CSA’s Board of Directors.
—Today’s News-Herald
