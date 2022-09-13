The Head of the Diocese of Phoenix is coming to Lake Havasu City next Saturday.
On Sept. 17, Bishop John P. Dolan, the recently appointed Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix, is coming to Havasu and will lead the 4 p.m. mass. Bishop Dolan is also coming to Havasu to visit Our Lady of the Lake’s catholic school which is in the process of expansion.
According to Dante Marinelli, a parishioner who is helping organize the Bishop’s visit, having Dolan come to celebrate mass is not an everyday occurrence in rural Lake Havasu.
“It is a pretty special thing because bishops don’t come out (to Lake Havasu City) that often,” Marinelli said.
Bishop Dolan is set to arrive in town late morning, Marinelli says and has plans to visit with Our Lady of the Lake’s parish council. Other than celebrating mass, the focus of Bishop Dolan’s visit, Marinelli says, is to learn about the growth of the private catholic school at the church.
Currently Our Lady of the Lake’s school teaches students from preschool to the sixth grade but plans to add grades seven and eighth. In February, the Lake Havasu City Council gave the church approval to go ahead with constructing two new buildings for its school.
According to prior reporting from “Today’s News Herald” the private school had 90 enrolled students as of February 2022 and projections of enrollment growing to 250 students once all grades preK through eighth are available.
“There is a lot happening at the church that they want to become familiar with,” Marinelli said.
To go with this focus on the church’s school, the 4 p.m. mass led by Bishop Dolan is a children’s mass with the students at the school participating in the service, Marinelli says.
“All the kids in the school will be participating and doing the reading as well as the choir,” Marinelli said.
After mass, cookies and punch will be severed in the Holy Family Parish Center.
According to the Diocese of Phoenix’s website, Bishop Dolan was born June 8, 1962 and ordained into the priesthood July 1, 1989. Before being appointed as the Bishop of the Diocese of Phoenix in August, Dolan served as Auxiliary Bishop of San Diego.
For those unable to attend the mass, the church will stream it live on its Facebook and YouTube account.
