While driving through the desert on the way out of town, it’s common for a passenger to point out a coyote, skunk, or maybe a burro or two. But a black bear is a much rarer sight.
Earlier this week, Kevin Eugene Morford was headed to Parker from Lake Havasu City — a drive he makes often as a resident of both. As he crossed the Bill Williams Bridge, he noticed an animal just off to the left at the end. Seeing it was a bear as he passed, he immediately pulled off the road and bolted across State Route 95.
“It had moved down a bit closer to the reeds,” he said. “I instantly started [video] and pictures. I figured no one would believe me if I hadn’t.”
The young black bear, identified as such by Wildlife Manager Supervisor Deann Pfleger with Arizona Game and Fish Department, stayed for several minutes until it scurried off into the bushes.
Black bears are common across the state, but they aren’t usually seen in the Havasu or Parker region, Pfleger said.
“Black bears — which come in a variety of colors from black to cinnamon to brown — are usually found in forests, woodland, chaparral and occasionally in desert riparian areas where they can find food, water and cover,” she said. “It’s possible this is a young bear looking to establish its own territory, or it was coming from an area that has been impacted by the ongoing drought.”
The only other bear Pfleger recalls documenting in this area was found swimming in Lake Havasu in October 2010. It only hung around for a short time before moving on to somewhere else, she said, and she doesn’t think the bear seen Friday is the same one.
La Paz County Sheriff’s Office reported the sighting to Pfleger on Friday after seeing Morford’s video on social media. She determined that the bear was on the Bill Williams WIldlife Refuge and was behaving as expected, avoiding human interaction.
“We did not respond to the scene because the video was reportedly posted 24 hours after the sighting, and we had no other reports,” she said. “We did advise the Bill Williams Refuge personnel of the sighting.”
With the ongoing drought conditions, it’s likely Havasu and Parker residents may see more and more animals moving into non-traditional areas looking for better habitat and resources, Pfleger said. She encourages everyone to be aware of their surroundings, keep a close eye on young children and small pets when they are outdoors, and report any unusual wildlife behavior to AZGFD.
If you see a bear, never approach it, AZGFD advises. Black bears tend to avoid people, but if they begin to associate people with food, they could turn aggressive. If the bear is seen in your yard or neighborhood, call the AZGFD Yuma Regional Office at 928-342-0091 or the AZGFD Communication Center at 623-236-7201.
Depending on its behavior, department personnel may respond if the bear lingers. Deter the animal by making loud noises, like yelling, whistling or banging pans.
On the rare occasion that a bear approaches you, discourage it in these ways:
• Make yourself as large and imposing as possible. Stand upright and wave your arms, jacket or other items, and make loud noises.
• Do not run and never play dead.
• Give the bear a chance to leave the area.
• If the bear does not leave, stay calm, continue facing it, and slowly back away.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.