A military aircraft passed through the Parker area at extremely low altitude this week, while en route to a new mission in Central California.
Motorists in Parker pulled over to watch on Tuesday as workers transported the F-4S Phantom by truck on its journey from Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson to Castle Air Museum in Atwater, California. And according to Parker resident Steve Puera, the aircraft immediately roused the curiosity of local spectators.
“It’s a historic plane, and they’re making a long journey,” Puera said. And it’s a historic plane. A lot of people stopped to look … it was just something cool that passed through our small town. It was something to see. People were pulling over, and it caused quite a scene.”
The plane, known as the “Black Bunny,” is expected to complete its 774-mile journey Thursday morning. In Atwater, Castle Air Museum employees hope to clean, restore and prepare the plane for display by next summer.
Transportation of the aircraft through Parker this week was facilitated by employees of Oro Valley-based company, Boneyard Safari. The company’s owner, Ramon Purcell, discussed the aircraft’s history this week.
“It was a U.S. Navy plane that flew for about 14 years, before it was retired in 1986,” Purcell said. “It’s actually a famous aircraft. It was painted black at that time, with the Playboy bunny insignia on the tail.
According to Purcell, the logo was used by the Navy with permission from Playboy Enterprises. And it was only one of the aircraft’s features that made it an item of interest in the Parker area on Tuesday.
“When we were in Parker, a lot of people stopped on the side of the road, people were coming out and wanted to know more about it,” Purcell said. “It was a lot of fun, but Parker was a little too warm for me.”
The “Black Bunny” was once stationed in Point Mugu, California, where it was used to test military missiles and electronic systems. After the aircraft was retired almost 40 years ago, it was interred at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base as part of the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regeneration Group - colloquially known as “The Boneyard.” The location is home to more than 3,000 similarly-retired military aircraft, which are no longer operational.
According to Castle Air Museum Executive Director Joe Pruzzo, the aircraft’s journey this week is the culmination of seven years of effort by museum officials.
“It’s a very unique plane, with a lot of California history,” Pruzzo said on Wednesday. “We had a few challenges, and we opted not to take the wings off or do anything that might damage the structure before transporting it. It was about a $78,000 price tag to get it here.”
Pruzzo says that the process of restoring the plane and making it ready for display at Castle Air Museum could be finished in about 12 months.
