A military aircraft passed through the Parker area at extremely low altitude this week, while en route to a new mission in Central California.

Motorists in Parker pulled over to watch on Tuesday as workers transported the F-4S Phantom by truck on its journey from Davis Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson to Castle Air Museum in Atwater, California. And according to Parker resident Steve Puera, the aircraft immediately roused the curiosity of local spectators.

