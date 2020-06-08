Hundreds of Lake Havasu City visitors and residents gathered Saturday to exercise their First Amendment right to protest peacefully. But freedom isn’t free, and officials say policing the event came at a cost of about $45,000.
According to Assistant Lake Havasu City Manager Anthony Kozlowski, $45,000 is a rough estimate of the city’s cost in policing Saturday’s Black Lives Matter protest. The cost includes man-hours for police dispatchers, civilian records staff, administration costs, Kozlowski said. Although the event proceeded without a single arrest, costs also included keeping staff on hand at Lake Havasu City Jail to receive any potential new inmates if such an arrest were made.
Mayor Cal Sheehy believes respecting citizens’ right to protest is well worth whatever its cost to the city.
“Peaceful protest is a constitutional right,” Sheehy said. “There’s a cost associated with it, but by respecting it I am upholding my oath of office to protect the Constitution … I’m proud of the great work of the Lake Havasu City Police Department in ensuring the safety of everyone leading up to the event.”
Saturday’s protest remained peaceful, with no arrests or incidents reported as demonstrators marched on McCulloch Boulevard, holding signs and chanting. Although the event’s organizers originally expected about 20 participants, that number grew to about 150 by Saturday morning. According to police officials, 30 officers kept the peace during the event.
Wow! You do know that we're planning on having more peaceful Black Lives Matter protests, right? Now that we know we don't need to get a permit maybe the police won't have to staff up because of the scared citizens and angry counter protesters that don't understand the 1st Amendment... We've decided that it would be safer to not announce our peaceful Black Lives Matter protests and face angry counter protesters with weapons.
Why no mention of what it cost to police the "trump parade"? Your bias is showing again! Journalism, ha!
There are no words for the ridiculous.
The Trump BOAT parade didn't require any additional police presence. Any additional police would have been for the increased Memorial Day weekend traffic. I didn't see any police at all for 3 hours except the occasional county or city police boats in the channel flying their American flags.
