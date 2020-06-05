Lake Havasu City Police Chief Dan Doyle reassured the community on Friday that today’s Black Lives Matter protests are expected to be peaceful and the police department has the situation under control.
During Coffee with the Mayor and City Manager on Friday, Doyle said that although no permit has been issued for the protest it is obviously a constitutionally protected right to assemble. But no streets will be shut down and no businesses will be blocked for the protesters planning to start in the Smith’s Parking lot at 7 a.m., making their way down McCulloch Boulevard to Lake Havasu Avenue.
News of the planned protest has spread throughout the city and Doyle said the department has heard from citizens expressing concern that riots and looting associated with some of the riots nationwide might come to Havasu.
“I can assure everybody we don’t give up an inch of Lake Havasu City,” Doyle said. “We don’t let one building, one car, one person get injured. That is not going to happen in Lake Havasu City. We are not going to let it happen, and we are prepared to handle this.”
Doyle said he has heard from other groups that plan to be on hand Saturday, including a group planning to meet at the former Kmart parking lot Saturday morning with the goal of making sure that the protests don’t turn destructive.
“We are meeting with all people involved, talking to them, explaining the law, and explaining what is allowed and what’s not allowed,” Doyle said. “They can’t obstruct businesses, they can’t prevent people from accessing businesses, they can’t obstruct the roadway, they can’t stop vehicles, they can’t obstruct the sidewalk and not allow people to pass. As long as it is a peaceful protest they are fine. They have a constitutional right to do so, and we will protect that constitutional right.”
The Lake Havasu City Police Department was also out on McCulloch Boulevard on Friday talking to businesses to inform them about the plans for Saturday and what they can expect.
Doyle also addressed rumors that have been circulating throughout town about the protest.
“We have spent a considerable amount of time running down rumors and just trying to validate anything,” he said.
Doyle said one caller reported that someone was stockpiling bricks to be used for a riot, but when officers followed up they discovered the pallet of bricks had been delivered to a construction site. He said the department has also heard rumors about buses of Antifa heading for Havasu, but they have not validated any of those rumors.
“It is interesting to note that leading up to the Kingman protests earlier in the week they were inundated with rumors of busloads of Antifa coming into town and they did not find that to be the case,” Doyle said. “The same thing is happening here – we are getting the same rumors that Kingman was getting leading up to their protests.”
Doyle also mentioned that the department will be fully staffed on Saturday, with several officers canceling their vacations to be on hand. He also stressed that the department has been coordinating with regional agencies including police in Kingman and Bullhead, and the Mohave and San Bernardino Sheriff’s departments.
Mayor Cal Sheehy expressed his confidence in the Lake Havasu City Police Department and asked for understanding and unity from residents.
“I just ask that we as a community be kind,” he said. “Please understand where people are coming from and people’s different points of view. There are factors that are trying to divide us as a community and tear us apart. Let’s not let that happen. We are one community, we are Lake Havasu City.”
