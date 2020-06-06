A Black Lives Matter protest brought hundreds to Main Street on Saturday, with at least 150 protestors and even more bystanders.
The protest was successful in remaining peaceful, with no incidents or problems reported for the duration of the event according to Lake Havasu City Police.
The group, led by Lake Havasu City resident and criminal justice student Charlene Salamanca, met at 6:30 a.m. in the Smith’s parking lot to go over general information, the route, and checkpoints. Salamanca also reminded participants how to respond to negative comments or instigators — with replies such as, “We love you,” or “Have a beautiful day.”
As the group marched down McCulloch Boulevard, holding signs and chanting, Havasu business owners and residents lined the sidewalks, watching, taking photos and remarking to protestors. Many were armed with guns, and some brought Trump flags or banners. Several countered “Black lives matter!” chants with shouts of “All lives matter!”
The march ended at the intersection of McCulloch Boulevard and Lake Havasu Avenue, just before the London Bridge. Protestors spread out to all corners of the intersection, where they remained well into the afternoon.
LHCPD Chief Dan Doyle said there were about 30 officers on scene. They kept an eye on social media as well, looking for anything unusual online or at the event to “ensure that it’s a safe environment for the community overall," he said.
“I think it’s important for people to remember that this is a constitutional right for people to come down and express themselves,” Doyle said. “Our job here is to protect the peace… we don’t take a side in whatever the protest might be. We’re just here as a neutral party to make sure no property gets damaged and no people get injured.”
The turnout of protesters was much larger than what was initially expected.
For Corey Daniels, it was a pleasant surprise.
“It shows a lot that all these people of different nationalities are our here and supporting,” the Lake Havasu resident said. “Everyone should be out here fighting for what’s right. As a black man, this means a lot to me. I’m tired of seeing police brutality.”
Every hour, on the hour, participants knelt in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the duration of time that George Floyd was held down with a police officer’s knee in his neck before he died. Once the time was up, protestors shouted, “How long? Too long!”
While the protest did remain peaceful, it certainly had plenty of detractors.
To Lake Havasu resident Robin Cooper, who was holding up a sign supporting the police, the support for Black Lives Matter was “shameful.”
“I’m sorry. I don’t care what color you are, you’re either good or you’re bad,” she said. “Treat others the way you want to be treated. I think all lives matter. If it continues the way we are, we will lose this wonderful country.”
