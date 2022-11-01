The end is in sight for the 2022 midterm election cycle.
The Bridgeview room at Shugrue’s was packed on Tuesday afternoon with voters who turned out to hear and support U.S Senate candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Mark Kelly in next Tuesday’s general election. With the race between the two candidates neck and neck, Masters is making the final push to snatch victory and possibly flip the Senate back to Republican control.
Even though the polls are showing a “dead heat” between him and Kelly, Masters says there is no way he would trade places with his opponent.
“We have got the momentum and they are just desperately trying to cling to something,” Masters said.
During the campaign stop, Masters talked to Lake Havasu City residents about everything from cryptocurrency and the gold standard to school choice and transgender healthcare.
Masters says his priorities like curbing inflation and securing the southern board is something that benefits every American, but he singled out the water rights crisis as an issue specific to Havasu and Mohave County that he could address if elected to the Senate.
Masters criticized Kelly’s response to the summer announcement by the Bureau of Reclamation that lower basin states on the Colorado River need to cut 2 to 4 million acre-feet of water use in 2023.
“Mark Kelly did jack shit about it, except talk,” Masters said. “I am actually going to go try to renegotiate some of these agreements and apply all the political pressure possible.”
Masters also said that technology will play a role in solving the crisis.
“We need to innovate our way out of this,” Masters said.
Along with being attended by Havasu voters, city and Mohave County leaders like Mayor Cal Sheehy, Supervisor Ron Gould and Councilwoman Nancy Campbell were also in attendance.
