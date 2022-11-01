Campaign stop

The room was packed with supporters at Blake Masters’ Shugrue’s campaign stop. School board candidate Barbra Lumpkins wanted to snap a photo with the U.S. Senate candidate.

 Joey Postiglione/Today’s News-Herald

The end is in sight for the 2022 midterm election cycle.

The Bridgeview room at Shugrue’s was packed on Tuesday afternoon with voters who turned out to hear and support U.S Senate candidate Blake Masters, who is running against incumbent Mark Kelly in next Tuesday’s general election. With the race between the two candidates neck and neck, Masters is making the final push to snatch victory and possibly flip the Senate back to Republican control.

