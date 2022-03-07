A construction company from Tempe plans to use blasting operations to clear some troublesome rock during construction of a new gas station at the southwest corner of Sweetwater Avenue and South. Acoma Boulevard, and will be meeting with nearby homeowners on Wednesday to discuss the project.
FNF Construction Inc., will be hosting two meetings to discuss its plans on Wednesday in the training classroom at Fire Station No. 2, located at 2065 N. Kiowa Blvd. There will be a meeting at 9 a.m., and another at 6 p.m.
City officials said they believe the facility will be a Maverick gas station, once completed.
According to a pamphlet on rock blasting at fnfinc.com, the practice generates “very low-level ground vibration and airblasts.” It says that while vibrations from the blast may be felt in nearby structures, the ground vibrations caused will be far below known levels that can cause cracking or other defects. The pamphlet also says that seismographs will be used to measure and record vibrations and noise levels during the blasting operations to ensure the project stays within the “safe blasting zone.”
Additional information about FNF’s blasting operations is available online at fnfinc.com/blastingresources.
